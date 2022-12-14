Tampa Bay Rays trade JP Feyereisen to the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Tampa Bay Rays have traded right-handed pitcher J.P. Feyereisen to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for minor league left-handed pitcher Jeff Belge.

The Rays designated Feyereisen for assignment on Tuesday in order to clear a spot to make their signing of right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin official. After announcing the decision to DFA Feyereisen, Peter Bendix stated that he would almost certainly be traded. The prophesy was proven true on Wednesday as the Rays completed the deal.

#Rays return is LH reliever Jeff Belge, who pitched last year at Class A https://t.co/7BLAbFpgRm — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) December 14, 2022

Belge, 25, began his professional career with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being selected by them in the 18th round of the 2019 draft. He is a 6-foot 6-inch left-hander with a strong mid-90’s fastball and a plus breaking ball that has been identified as either a slide or curveball. He was sent to the Arizona Fall League in 2021 and finished out the 2022 season with a promotion to Double-A (although he didn’t appear in any games).

Belge is legally blind in his right eye. During his adolescence, he shattered his cornea in a freak accident while skipping stones with a friend. Several years and a few surgeries later, while Belge was blossoming as a potential draft pick in high school, he was wrestling with some teammates when a finger found its way to his eye, completely undoing the work of his previous surgeries. Doctors even told him that he might have to prepare to lose the eye altogether.

With the horrific injury, Belge is legally blind in his right eye; However, he has 20/25 vision out of his left eye and has been able to persevere. After passing on signing with the Boston Red Sox in 2016, he attended St John’s University in New York, from where he was drafted by the Dodgers.

Since beginning his professional career, Belge has appeared in 78 regular season games, registering a 33.5 K% and 15.3 BB% with a 3.92 ERA and 3.81 FIP over 98 2⁄ 3 innings pitched.

Jeff Belge came on in relief for Great Lakes, and 5 batters faced, 5 tickets punched pic.twitter.com/1lvrDSIIkS — Josh Thomas (@jokeylocomotive) August 20, 2022

