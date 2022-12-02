The Rays and their development partners

This afternoon the Tampa Bay Rays prepared a press release regarding their proposal for redeveloping Tropicana Field with a new baseball stadium, in partnership with two organizations: real estate developer Hines, and architecture firm Gensler.

Here are the public statements from leaders at all three organizations, via team press release:

Tampa Bay Rays

“For decades, Hines has demonstrated the knowledge, expertise, and reliability to deliver complex projects of this size and magnitude,” said Matt Silverman, President of the Tampa Bay Rays. “Hines has been acquainted with this site for fifteen years, and we know that Hines will be here fifteen years from now, fulfilling its promises and vision for the Historic Gas Plant District.”

“St. Petersburg deserves a world-class development partner with a track record of steering projects through the inevitable economic cycles we will face. With Hines leading this effort, we gain greater certainty of quality and timely completion. Together we can create a vibrant, equitable neighborhood that will be a wonderful home for Rays baseball for generations to come.”

Hines

“Together with the Rays, we have the opportunity to create a city-defining, diversified and inclusive placemaking village, with their new ballpark at its heart,” said Michael Harrison, senior managing director at Hines. “We have coordinated extensively with the Rays on the vision and master-planned design and infrastructure necessary for the stadium, which is essential to the long-term vitality and economic viability of the entire project. We look forward to bringing our extensive experience and lessons learned from Hines’ similar projects around the globe, as well as our track record of seamless integration with the surrounding community and neighborhoods to St Petersburg.”

Gensler

“Mayor Ken Welch’s goals for the Historic Gas Plant District are visionary. The Hines and the Rays team collectively have the heart and mind to build on this vision to capture the soul of the once thriving African American community that built their homes and lives on this land. As architects, we believe in the power of design to transform people’s everyday lives. We have embraced the Guiding Principles the city has established as the center-point of our design,” said Dawn Gunter, principal at Gensler.

“Over half of the project site is committed for public benefit uses including the restoration of Booker Creek as an active natural greenway and a new linear park connecting the site east to west. The entire Hines-Rays team is excited to work hand in hand with the City of St Petersburg and surrounding communities to collectively create a transformational District that will become a global example of equity, resilience, healing and joy.”

