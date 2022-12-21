 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

MLB updates the Rays spring training schedule for 2023

By Daniel Russell
/ new
New York Mets v Atlanta Braves Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

MLB has announced a series of schedule changes following the relocation of Rays spring training workouts to Disney World, per a press release this afternoon.

  • Tampa Bay’s home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, February 26th has been removed from the schedule.
  • The Rays’ home game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, February 28th will now be played at The Stadium at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney.
  • All Rays home games during the month of March will be played at Tropicana Field.
  • Team Puerto Rico’s scheduled exhibition game against the Rays on Thursday, March 9th will now be hosted by the Atlanta Braves at North Port. The Toronto Blue Jays will now play the Rays at Tropicana Field on that date.

Rays Spring Training Schedule 2023

Date Day Schedule
Date Day Schedule
23-Feb Thursday off
24-Feb Friday off
25-Feb Saturday @MIN
26-Feb Sunday @BOS
27-Feb Monday @BAL
28-Feb Tuesday NYY (Disney)
1-Mar Wednesday @ATL
2-Mar Thursday MIN
3-Mar Friday @TOR
4-Mar Saturday @NYY
5-Mar Sunday BAL
6-Mar Monday MIA
7-Mar Tuesday @PHI
8-Mar Wednesday off
9-Mar Thursday TOR
10-Mar Friday ATL
11-Mar Saturday @MIA
12-Mar Sunday @NYM
13-Mar Monday DET
14-Mar Tuesday MIN-S
15-Mar Wednesday @BOS
16-Mar Thursday ATL/@MIN
17-Mar Friday @PIT
18-Mar Saturday BOS-S
19-Mar Sunday TOR
20-Mar Monday @ATL
21-Mar Tuesday @MIN
22-Mar Wednesday PHI
23-Mar Thursday off
24-Mar Friday NYM
25-Mar Saturday BOS
26-Mar Sunday @DET
27-Mar Monday @NYY
28-Mar Tuesday off
29-Mar Wednesday off
30-Mar Thursday Rays Home Opener vs DET

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...