MLB updates the Rays spring training schedule for 2023

MLB has announced a series of schedule changes following the relocation of Rays spring training workouts to Disney World, per a press release this afternoon.
- Tampa Bay’s home game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, February 26th has been removed from the schedule.
- The Rays’ home game against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, February 28th will now be played at The Stadium at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Disney.
- All Rays home games during the month of March will be played at Tropicana Field.
- Team Puerto Rico’s scheduled exhibition game against the Rays on Thursday, March 9th will now be hosted by the Atlanta Braves at North Port. The Toronto Blue Jays will now play the Rays at Tropicana Field on that date.
Rays Spring Training Schedule 2023
|Date
|Day
|Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Schedule
|23-Feb
|Thursday
|off
|24-Feb
|Friday
|off
|25-Feb
|Saturday
|@MIN
|26-Feb
|Sunday
|@BOS
|27-Feb
|Monday
|@BAL
|28-Feb
|Tuesday
|NYY (Disney)
|1-Mar
|Wednesday
|@ATL
|2-Mar
|Thursday
|MIN
|3-Mar
|Friday
|@TOR
|4-Mar
|Saturday
|@NYY
|5-Mar
|Sunday
|BAL
|6-Mar
|Monday
|MIA
|7-Mar
|Tuesday
|@PHI
|8-Mar
|Wednesday
|off
|9-Mar
|Thursday
|TOR
|10-Mar
|Friday
|ATL
|11-Mar
|Saturday
|@MIA
|12-Mar
|Sunday
|@NYM
|13-Mar
|Monday
|DET
|14-Mar
|Tuesday
|MIN-S
|15-Mar
|Wednesday
|@BOS
|16-Mar
|Thursday
|ATL/@MIN
|17-Mar
|Friday
|@PIT
|18-Mar
|Saturday
|BOS-S
|19-Mar
|Sunday
|TOR
|20-Mar
|Monday
|@ATL
|21-Mar
|Tuesday
|@MIN
|22-Mar
|Wednesday
|PHI
|23-Mar
|Thursday
|off
|24-Mar
|Friday
|NYM
|25-Mar
|Saturday
|BOS
|26-Mar
|Sunday
|@DET
|27-Mar
|Monday
|@NYY
|28-Mar
|Tuesday
|off
|29-Mar
|Wednesday
|off
|30-Mar
|Thursday
|Rays Home Opener vs DET
