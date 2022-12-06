Rays Your Voice: Rays sign Eflin, what’s next?

On this week’s episode of Rays Your Voice, I’m joined by Darby Robinson to react to and discuss the Rays' record-breaking signing of RHP Zach Eflin. While the Rays signing anyone to a $40 million deal is surprising, Eflin may not have been the free agent addition fans were expecting heading into this offseason. Darby and I debate what the Eflin deal does to the rest of the free agent market and how this signing impacts the Rays’ objectives.

Last week Danny Russell posted a roundtable where several DRB writers shared their opinion on the Wander Franco contract extension one year later. To wrap up this week’s show, Darby and I ‘Rays’ our voices about that contract and why now isn’t the time to panic about the phenom shortstop.