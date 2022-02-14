 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Now it’s baseball seas — oh wait

A Saturday meeting brought the two sides minutely closer

By John Ford
MLB: JAN 28 MLB Lockout Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Clayton Kershaw’s high school buddy won the Super Bowl, so now we can give our full attention to the lockout! Yay lockouts!

So…

In the run-up to Saturday’s big MLB/MLBPA meeting, Rob Manfred worked hard to change the narrative that the owners weren’t negotiating in good faith. In a press conference on Thursday, he said that the owners had agreed to universal DH and elimination of draft pick compensation, among other items.

Manfred also talked a bit about the state of the Rays.

Marc Topkin on the players’ reaction to Manfred’s press conference.

Dan Szymborski with an interesting thread about the owners “concessions” so far regarding expanded an playoff format and other items.

As if wanting to appear even more evil, the owners argued for paying minor leaguers with experience in Spring Training.

Finally, at the brief (less than an hour) meeting between the players union and the owners on Saturday, the players came away unimpressed.

No word on when to expect a counter proposal from the MLBPA.

ETA: From Fangraphs, here’s another good summary of where we’re at.

In sad news, Devil Ray legend Gerald Williams passed away after a battle with cancer. He was just 55.

He’s best remembered here as the Hit Show leadoff guy, and for charging the mound after getting plunked by Pedro Martinez.

Rest in peace, Gerald.

Former Rays first round pick Chris Betts signed with the Dodgers.

That’s a weird picture, but we’re happy for you, Chris. We hope you go on to great things. Just not against the Rays.

In more sad news, Jeremy Giambi passed at the age of 47. Officials suspect it was by suicide.

Coming on the heels of Jean Ramirez’s suicide, this hit me pretty hard. Please, check in on your peeps. And if you personally are struggling, please please please reach out to someone.

You’re not weak.

You’re not the only one.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741

In better news, it’s nice to see our guy Tyler Zombro doing stuff.

Are the Rays open to trading Austin Meadows?

This is interesting!

Looks like they will be reopening the clubhouses for credential media members this year. No word on who they will be interviewing.

While Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges, he still could face MLB discipline. A good read from Bill Plaschke. No, really!

Rays sign backflip guy to a minor league deal.

Oh, and happy Valentines Day!

Be good to each other!

