Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Now it’s baseball seas — oh wait

Clayton Kershaw’s high school buddy won the Super Bowl, so now we can give our full attention to the lockout! Yay lockouts!

So…

In the run-up to Saturday’s big MLB/MLBPA meeting, Rob Manfred worked hard to change the narrative that the owners weren’t negotiating in good faith. In a press conference on Thursday, he said that the owners had agreed to universal DH and elimination of draft pick compensation, among other items.

"...a perfect representation of the spirit of the session: A line that was technically true—or, at least, not explicitly untrue—while being wildly, eye-roll-inducingly disingenuous." Column on some of what we heard this morning: https://t.co/ozgl74U2PE — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) February 10, 2022

Manfred also talked a bit about the state of the Rays.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says league officials “have a sense of urgency” to find a new ballpark for @RaysBaseball after @MLB nixed the team's split-season plan.https://t.co/FE7mZKJKJj — WUSF (@wusf) February 10, 2022

Marc Topkin on the players’ reaction to Manfred’s press conference.

Players leery of Manfred’s optimism: “It looks good when you say that, gets everybody else excited,” said #Rays Anderson. “Then when it’s a s--t offer and we say no, then the public is like, ‘Oh, what? They said it was going to be a good offer.’ “ https://t.co/E7PA4zNGNe — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 11, 2022

Dan Szymborski with an interesting thread about the owners “concessions” so far regarding expanded an playoff format and other items.

No, expanding the playoffs is *not* superior for players. The players proposed multiple playoff formats that didn't make the WS significantly more random than it already was. The owners turned down both those ideas.



It's a pretense. MLB wants players to be less valuable. — Dan Szymborski (@DSzymborski) February 10, 2022

As if wanting to appear even more evil, the owners argued for paying minor leaguers with experience in Spring Training.

MLB argues for minor leaguers to stay unpaid in spring training: "It is the players that obtain the greater benefit from the training opportunities that they are afforded than the clubs, who actually just incur the cost of having to provide that training” https://t.co/md2BqNjr0X — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) February 12, 2022

Finally, at the brief (less than an hour) meeting between the players union and the owners on Saturday, the players came away unimpressed.

The MLBPA is arguing that how the baseball’s economy operates fundamentally doesn’t work while MLB is trying to address those concerns by saying that adding an expanded playoffs and a universal DH creates more job ms and leads to more money for players



The gap is enormous — Joon Lee (@joonlee) February 12, 2022

No word on when to expect a counter proposal from the MLBPA.

Here is the latest after today's meeting which wasn't met with much enthusiasm by the union, according to @joonlee who is on-site in NY. Proposal in here: Sources: MLB pitch tweaks tax rules, min. salary https://t.co/CIKOG3JpCH — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) February 12, 2022

ETA: From Fangraphs, here’s another good summary of where we’re at.

In sad news, Devil Ray legend Gerald Williams passed away after a battle with cancer. He was just 55.

Gerald Williams played parts of 14 seasons in the majors. One of his most memorable moments was starting a Devil #Rays-#RedSox brawl in 2000 by going after Pedro Martinez on the mound.#Yankees #Braves #Brewers #Mets #Marlins https://t.co/XQZkJlRe99 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 9, 2022

He’s best remembered here as the Hit Show leadoff guy, and for charging the mound after getting plunked by Pedro Martinez.

How could you not love Gerald Williams….RIP Ice pic.twitter.com/q1LmF2uIDQ — Noah Perkins (@NoahPBPerkins) February 8, 2022

Rest in peace, Gerald.

Former Rays first round pick Chris Betts signed with the Dodgers.

Beyond excited for my new home to be with the @Dodgers!!!



…no we’re not related pic.twitter.com/Rim0yw1NVj — Chris Betts (@ChrisBetts26) February 9, 2022

That’s a weird picture, but we’re happy for you, Chris. We hope you go on to great things. Just not against the Rays.

In more sad news, Jeremy Giambi passed at the age of 47. Officials suspect it was by suicide.

Former Major League Baseball player Jeremy Giambi has died at age 47, according to his former teams. Giambi played six seasons ending in 2003. https://t.co/GFUKe7oaWV — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 10, 2022

Coming on the heels of Jean Ramirez’s suicide, this hit me pretty hard. Please, check in on your peeps. And if you personally are struggling, please please please reach out to someone.

You’re not weak.

You’re not the only one.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255 or text HELLO to 741741

In better news, it’s nice to see our guy Tyler Zombro doing stuff.

100 MPH arsenals compared: Gerrit Cole vs Mitch Keller @T_Zombro24 breaks down the data and explains the potential of Mitch Keller's improved arsenal. pic.twitter.com/9NSoIO59Wj — Tread Athletics (@TreadHQ) February 8, 2022

Are the Rays open to trading Austin Meadows?

This is interesting!

During WWII the US Army designed hand grenades in the shape of baseballs because they thought every young American should be able to throw it with distance and accuracy pic.twitter.com/s8YiBrClFj — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) February 8, 2022

Looks like they will be reopening the clubhouses for credential media members this year. No word on who they will be interviewing.

Good news for #MLB beat writers: The @BBWAA has been advised by MLB that PENDING APPROVAL from the MLBPA, the plan is to reopen clubhouses to credentialed media members pre- and post-game in 2022. — Patrick Saunders (@psaundersdp) February 8, 2022

While Trevor Bauer will not face criminal charges, he still could face MLB discipline. A good read from Bill Plaschke. No, really!

"It’s time for the Dodgers to do what they should have done months ago," writes columnist @BillPlaschke. "It’s time for them to publicly disown Trevor Bauer."https://t.co/J38JD4lJTy — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 9, 2022

Rays sign backflip guy to a minor league deal.

The #Rays have signed RHP Dusten Knight to a minor league deal, per the team’s transactions page.



Knight, 31, made seven relief appearances with the #Orioles in 2021. You may know him as the backflip guy.



He is being assigned to Triple-A Durham. #MLB pic.twitter.com/2ipTAjIT2q — John Sparaco™ (@JohnSparaco) February 10, 2022

Oh, and happy Valentines Day!

Be good to each other!