Rays Your Voice: Who will be the next Taj Bradley or Curtis Mead? Guest Cole Mitchem (@RaysMetrics)

While all players on the 40-man roster have been locked out by the owners, minor leaguers are still being told to proceed with business as usual. That gives us some more time on the DRaysBay Podcast Network to discuss prospects, and there are few better to do that with than Cole Mitchem.

We talk Rays players that had cracked Top 100 prospect lists (at least those released at the time of recording), and which outlets may be harsher on the Rays. We also take a look at three minor league pitchers to watch in the system. Lastly, Cole gives me two names that could be this year’s Taj Bradley or Curtis Mead; under-the-radar prospects that could burst onto the scene and skyrocket up prospect rankings going into 2023.

With Spring Training yet to begin for big leaguers, let me know in the comments what type of content you’d like to hear on Rays Your Voice. Let’s get through this lockout together.