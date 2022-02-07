 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays news and links: Both counties focus on a new Rays stadium

Hillsborough finances come into focus, a new St. Pete location enters the fray.

By Daniel Russell
Division Series - Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Two Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The MLB Owners lockout of players during negotiations for the next Collective Bargaining Agreement continues, which means Spring Training is now unlikely to start on time, which will potentially delay the season. Despite that dire outlook, there is some Rays news! And most of it stadium related:

A stadium with a capacity of 27,000 fans — 24,000 fixed seats, 1,500 berm seats and 2,500 standing-room-only spots — at a cost of $799 million. The figure would rise $90 million to $160 million with the addition of a roof.

