Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: All locked out and ready to “no”

MLB and the MLBPA met for 90 minutes last Tuesday. The players offer focused on the proposed pre-arb bonus pool and service time manipulation. After promising a counter offer, the owners instead requested assistance from a federal mediator. The MLBPA response to the mediation request was a very predictable “nope!” MLB’s response to the nope was also predictable.
Exclusive footage of today’s negotiations between the MLBPA and MLB pic.twitter.com/PZLzi3TFL2— Nick Parco (@nick_parco) February 1, 2022
But, in an interesting turn of events, Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh — former mayor of Boston, long time union guy, and former head of the Building and Construction Trades Council — offered assistance. Where does that leave us? Who the hell knows? But as David Laurila said:
MLB’s statement claiming that “the most productive path forward would be the involvement of an impartial third party” is a good argument for having a Commissioner who is an unbiased steward of the game, and not one who represents ownership.— David Laurila (@DavidLaurilaQA) February 4, 2022
Instead, we got this:
This is not mine but I saw it on the Effectively Wild Facebook page and it’s too good not to share pic.twitter.com/eXAPwcMCS3— Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) February 4, 2022
If you want a deep dive into the lockout, here’s a good piece from our friends at True Blue LA.
The New York Times has a piece on the short term and long term issues with the lockout.
MLBPA executive board member Andrew Miller talks with Jesse Rogers.
In other lockout miscellania, MLB suspended drug testing after the December 1st expiration of the Joint Drug Agreement.
Okay, that’s enough lockout talk. New projections from Patrick Dubuque shows Orioles rebuild going well.
I've released my 2022 projected standings. What do you guys think? pic.twitter.com/mKBC0JpT7n— Patrick Dubuque (@euqubud) February 7, 2022
Okay how about some good news? This is inspiring.
Today, Cedric Mullins shares a very personal story for the first time.— MLB Players Media (@MLBPlayersMedia) February 2, 2022
Mullins was baseball's only 30-30 player last season, and he did it while battling Crohn's disease.@cedmull30 | @CrohnsColitisFn pic.twitter.com/HoOLgpGXRx
Despite graduating half the world, the Rays still have the second best system per Baseball America.
Baseball America’s 2022 farm system rankings, 1-30:https://t.co/pB9Td2mkE8 pic.twitter.com/MDhWMbRAX7— Ben Badler (@BenBadler) February 2, 2022
Rays legend Tim Beckham inks a minor league deal with the Twins.
Minor league umpires are getting a raise.
AAA baseball season expanded to 150 games.
Triple-A baseball is going to play 150 games in 2022. pic.twitter.com/GZzVNDctao— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) February 3, 2022
Tyler Glasnow update.
Although there's no set timetable on his return, Tyler Glasnow may be back in August/September for a potential playoff push— The Chris Rose Rotation (@RoseRotation) January 31, 2022
WATCH: https://t.co/0qQQoVZw4j
LISTEN: https://t.co/UgO41gB7K3 pic.twitter.com/Ym3qtS4aO4
Say what you will about Stu, but at least he’s not Monfort.
The last Montreal Expo retired last week.
Montreal Expos draftee retires without ever reaching the big leagues. This game is hard, folks. pic.twitter.com/lfbsudxN9W— Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) February 1, 2022
Who is this kid, anyway?
My friends’ son needs help.— Matt Lisle (@CoachLisle) February 6, 2022
Any tips/suggestions? pic.twitter.com/De6hoKPlho
Joe West has officially retired.
February 4, 2022
Hall of Really Good guy Adrián González retired. Though he has not played in the majors since 2018, he has spent the last several years playing in Mexican.
Update on the Eric Kay trial in the death of Tyler Skaggs.
BREAKING: Matt Harvey, Andrew Heaney and Garrett Richards are among 7 players on the witness list to testify at the Eric Kay trial.— Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) February 3, 2022
Cam Bedrosian, CJ Cron, Mike Morin and Blake Parker are the others.
Out!
I’m going to tell my grandkids one day that this was Angel Hernandez… @WeGo_Baseball #MLB ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/LTX9zIoq8T— Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) February 4, 2022
Be good to each other. Look for the helpers.
