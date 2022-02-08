Who’s On Worst: Mr. 3000

One thing we learned very quickly in our viewing of Mr. 3000 is that while we would tell you not to confuse it with the Tom Selleck Mr. Baseball, we also wouldn’t blame you if you got the two mixed up in your memory. Aging baseballer gets a chance at redemption with a new (or new to him) team? Check. New team is populated with lazily written racial stereotypes? Check. A boring love subplot with zero chemistry is shoehorned in? Absolutely. The ballplayer learns that his selfishness does not serve the team and does something selfless in the end? Check.

I think these were both, ostensibly, meant to be comedies as well, with neither one quite hitting the mark, but that is all the more frustrating with Bernie Mac as the lead in Mr. 3000, where you would expect the jokes to fly fast and furious, but it seems far more likely the script was written as a drama, and the only funny bits are there because of Mac’s performance.

Join us as we pick apart this movie and look at the baseball, the performances, and where it fails (but also, where is surprisingly succeeded). We had some fun with this one, and don’t completely warn you off watching the movie as a result.