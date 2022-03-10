Let There Be Baseball!

With yet another (fake) deadline looming, the players finally came to an agreement with the owners on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). Let’s craft a Twitter history to see how it went down.

After Wednesday’s negotiations fell apart, which led MLB to remove another few series from the calendar and push Opening Day back to April 14th.

Over the years, I’ve heard GMs discuss best/worst negotiating techniques, and MLB seems to be employing several of the most frowned-upon ones: artificial deadlines, moving targets, last second surprises, asking for an OK before providing the actual proposal. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) March 10, 2022

In spite of the bad blood, the two sides were back at it Thursday.

As of late last night, my understanding was that the negotiators for both sides had paused to get some (frankly much needed) sleep. The expectation was that talks about the international draft issue would continue today in the hopes of clearing a way to a deal. https://t.co/3YqzmD2X9h — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) March 10, 2022

The main hangup seemed to be what to do with International players, who were very opposed to a draft.

I’ve talked to players about the international draft… it’s complicated. The Union refuses to sell out the players that would be affected by the draft. Many of the players from those countries are against it, and the Union respects that. They won’t let this divide them. — Will Middlebrooks (@middlebrooks) March 9, 2022

Get informed before jumping to conclusions. pic.twitter.com/VA34RbC3K0 — Francisco Lindor (@Lindor12BC) March 10, 2022

The first big break of the day came with an agreement regarding International players.

MLB, MLBPA agree to negotiate on international draft until July 25. Draft pick compensation will be removed if they agree by then to remove it. Status quo on international entry and draft compensation if no deal by then. The union says it is awaiting a counterproposal from MLB. — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 10, 2022

The second big break came when ESPN’s Jeff Passan had his account hacked in an offer to the baseball and/or NFT gods.

NFTs should be made illegal after this pic.twitter.com/wCrY65iaEs — Chris Towers Has Cats (@CTowersCBS) March 10, 2022

Full disclosure, the rest of the writers established a council, took a vote, and we threw @JeffPassan into an NFT volcano as a sacrifice to get baseball back. He will be missed. — Levi Weaver, idk (@ThreeTwoEephus) March 10, 2022

Did it work? Well, we did inch closer to an offer.

#MLB Owners preparing a complete proposal from A to Z with the hopes the #MLBPA will accept and vote it in…if it happens players can report over the weekend and the full 162 game schedule can be played via DH’s,Off-days and end of season…Happy Deal Day Everyone!!…….we hope.. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) March 10, 2022

Oh hey, look!

Source: players are reviewing MLB counter-proposal now — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) March 10, 2022

What did the offer look like? Dare I say, promising?

Latest MLB proposal, per source:



Luxury-tax thresholds - $230M to $244M over course of five-year deal. (increase of $2M in final year from last offer)



Pre-arb pool: $50M (increase of $10M)



Minimum salaries, $700K to $780K. (increase of $10K in final year)



3 p.m. “deadline.” — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 10, 2022

Oh no! Another deadline!

I wish the IRS treated deadlines like MLB. — Marc Carig (@MarcCarig) March 10, 2022

Like every other offer from ownership, it looked like they tried to sneak another poison pill into this one.

Union expected to vote soon on MLB offer. Initial read: “Very promising except they want (2018) lawsuit dropped.” (MLB apparently included request for union to drop its lawsuit vs Marlins, Rays, A’s, Pirates) — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 10, 2022

Regarding the vote:

Noted this with @ShiDavidi earlier in the week, but it bears repeating now: when players vote, there are 38 votes counted. One per team rep and one for each of the union's eight executive subcommittee members.



A simple majority carries the day. So, 20 or more votes needed. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) March 10, 2022

Oh no! The two-yard line!

Time to run some fade routes! https://t.co/GAJ2wsL99J — John Ford (@kingofchapter1) March 10, 2022

I swear to god if they Mets this up...

Word is there are a couple Mets players concerned about the CBT, and one or two are arguing against accepting the MLB offer. Mets look destined to pay the biggest tax, and it’s possible they are concerned fourth tier relax could inhibit spending. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 10, 2022

Two poison pills??? This is not good.

MLB also requests in offer that union 2020 Covid lawsuit be dropped. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 10, 2022

Uuuuuggghhh.

Hear from agents there is still debate on players side over whether to accept offer, as @JonHeyman hears. If these specifics are a no they can certainly keep talking today. Close on money. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) March 10, 2022

The Executive Committee is against it, what we later learned to be 8-0. Meanwhile, team union rep votes trickled in.

Team votes are coming on now (delivered by player reps) and so far they are in favor. So far players are going against the executive council. https://t.co/rbGrAyd9hy — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 10, 2022

So the Mets and Scott Boras are the villains. We’re playing all the hits today!

Boras has 5 players of the 8 on that board. He’s a smart man and the players should have listened to him throughout this process….BUT, he wants the “Perfect” deal and nothing is perfect. https://t.co/QJyfj00pNi — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) March 10, 2022

Passan is back!

BREAKING: Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement on a new labor deal, sources tell ESPN. While it still needs to be ratified by both parties, that is expected to be a formality, and when it is:



Baseball is back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Let’s check the numbers.

Told it was a 26-12 vote — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) March 10, 2022

Goose is all of us.

I hope the new MLB agreement says the players get to drop all the owners and Bob Manfred in an Olympic pool full of lukewarm nacho cheese and they have to eat their way out for putting us through all this bullshit — Goose (@GooseOnBass) March 10, 2022

So when do we get to play?

Players can report to spring-training camps as early as tomorrow. Opening Day is expected to be April 7, as @JesseRogersESPN first reported. Transactions unfreeze upon ratification, which is expected to come as early as today, meaning free agents can sign and trades can occur. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

More on the vote totals.

Executive subcommittee voted 8-0 against deal and teams voted 26-4 in favor, sources tell @TheAthletic. Dissenting teams were NYM, NYY, HOU, STL. First with breakdown: @JonHeyman. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 10, 2022

So what’s in this thing?

Some final details of a CBA where players made some notable gains:

• Pre-arb bonus pool at $50m

• Min salary: $700k, $720k, 740k, $760k, $780k

• CBT: $230m-$244m

• Draft lottery at 6 picks

• Universal DH

• Amateur draft is 20 rounds

• Player can be optioned 5 times per yr — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) March 10, 2022

Some details emerging on how the expanded playoffs will work:



* No more Game 163 tiebreakers. All playoff spots will be determined through NFL-type tiebreaker formulas.



* No re-seeding for the LDS. 1st seed plays winner of 4 vs. 5 Wild Card Series. 2nd seed plays 3 vs 6 winner. — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 10, 2022

As for rule changes... Beginning in 2023, a committee comprised of four active players, six members appointed by MLB, and one umpire, will be tasked with adopting changes to playing rules such as a pitch clock, base size, defensive positioning and automatic ball/strike zone. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 10, 2022

Oh and you can look forward to some interesting changes next year, like way fewer games against the Yankees and Red Sox.

One interesting nugget in the new agreement: Starting in 2023, the schedule will feature fewer divisional games, and every team will play at least one series against every other opponent, including in the other league. The exact format is still being determined. — Jared Diamond (@jareddiamond) March 10, 2022

More to follow. But isn’t this enough for now? Happy baseball, everybody!

Oh, one last thing for you worry warts.

Owners have ratified the new collective-bargaining agreement, a source tells ESPN.



Baseball is officially back. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 10, 2022

Baseball is back, baby!