DRB Podcast Special: The lockout is over!

Baseball is back! In this podcast special, Ashley MacLennan and I react to a deal being reached between MLB and the MLBPA, and what it means for the state of baseball. We also discuss what the Rays need to accomplish before the start of the season next month.

Personally, I’m happy we get to see a full season of players like Wander Franco, who brought me so much joy during his big league stint in 2021. Content is going to start ramping up again on the DRB Podcast Network, with our first Rays Your Voice of the 2022 season dropping next week at the start of spring training.

Let’s have ourselves a season.