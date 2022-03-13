2022 DRaysBay Community Prospect list final results

After a week of voting on prospects after the top 30, I added seven more players to the list.
2022 Community Prospect List
|Rank
|Player
|Votes
|Total
|Percentage
|Last season
|1
|RHP Shane Baz
|24
|28
|85.7%
|6
|2
|OF Josh Lowe
|16
|34
|47.1%
|8
|3
|IF/OF Vidal Brujan
|23
|36
|63.9%
|3
|4
|RHP Taj Bradley
|19
|27
|70.4%
|26
|5
|IF Curtis Mead
|20
|28
|71.4%
|40
|6
|SS Greg Jones
|17
|36
|47.2%
|14
|7
|2B Xavier Edwards
|9
|26
|34.6%
|9
|8
|RHP Tommy Romero
|11
|25
|44.0%
|NR
|9
|SS Carlos Colmenarez
|6
|23
|26.1%
|15
|10
|RHP Seth Johnson
|7
|23
|30.4%
|20
|11
|SS Carson Williams
|16
|29
|55.2%
|NA
|12
|LHP Ian Seymour
|12
|20
|60.0%
|29
|13
|IF Jonathan Aranda
|16
|26
|61.5%
|NR
|14
|RHP Cole Wilcox
|10
|23
|43.5%
|13
|15
|OF Kameron Misner
|10
|22
|45.5%
|NA
|16
|OF Heriberto Hernandez
|8
|21
|38.1%
|12
|17
|SS Willy Vasquez
|9
|25
|36.0%
|NR
|18
|RHP JJ Goss
|8
|23
|34.8%
|19
|19
|RHP Colby White
|11
|25
|44.0%
|NR
|20
|C Ford Proctor
|8
|25
|32.0%
|27
|21
|3B Austin Shenton
|9
|20
|45.0%
|NA
|22
|RHP Sandy Gaston
|4
|18
|22.2%
|38
|23
|C Blake Hunt
|5
|18
|27.8%
|16
|24
|C Rene Pinto
|5
|19
|26.3%
|NR
|25
|LHP John Doxakis
|5
|18
|27.8%
|30
|26
|IF Junior Caminero
|5
|16
|31.3%
|NA
|27
|IF Osleivis Basabe
|5
|18
|27.8%
|25
|28
|2B Cooper Kinney
|6
|17
|35.3%
|NA
|29
|OF Ruben Cardenas
|6
|19
|31.6%
|NA
|30
|1B Kyle Manzardo
|7
|19
|36.8%
|NA
|31
|RHP Nick Bitsko
|32
|RHP Jayden Murray
|33
|LHP Brendan McKay
|34
|RHP Calvin Faucher
|35
|IF Ryan Spikes
|36
|LHP Jacob Lopez
|37
|LHP Antonio Jimenez
There were 23 total players listed at least once on the additional ballots sent in. It’s a testament to the system’s depth and your knowledge of all these players that so many were named in the process.
Thanks to everyone who voted and participated in the discussion this offseason. We’re only a few weeks away from baseball.
Here are the vote counts for the additional players. A player could have accumulated as many as 100 points had he been listed first on every ballot:
2022 Community Prospect list continued
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|31
|RHP Nick Bitsko
|78
|32
|RHP Jayden Murray
|68
|33
|LHP Brendan McKay
|64
|34
|RHP Calvin Faucher
|54
|35
|IF Ryan Spikes
|53
|36
|LHP Jacob Lopez
|53
|37
|LHP Antonio Jimenez
|31
And here are the remaining players who received a vote, listed in alphabetical order:
- C Matt Dyer
- RHP Chris Gau
- OF Niko Hulsizer
- OF Diego Infante
- IF Miles Mastrobuoni
- RHP Michael Mercado
- RHP Victor Munoz
- SS Alejandro Pie
- OF Jordan Qsar
- SS Abiezel Ramirez
- RHP Evan Reifert
- OF Nick Schnell
- IF Ronny Simon
- SS Tanner Murray
- SS Alika Williams
- 2B Brett Wisely
