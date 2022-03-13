2022 DRaysBay Community Prospect list final results

After a week of voting on prospects after the top 30, I added seven more players to the list.

2022 Community Prospect List Rank Player Votes Total Percentage Last season Rank Player Votes Total Percentage Last season 1 RHP Shane Baz 24 28 85.7% 6 2 OF Josh Lowe 16 34 47.1% 8 3 IF/OF Vidal Brujan 23 36 63.9% 3 4 RHP Taj Bradley 19 27 70.4% 26 5 IF Curtis Mead 20 28 71.4% 40 6 SS Greg Jones 17 36 47.2% 14 7 2B Xavier Edwards 9 26 34.6% 9 8 RHP Tommy Romero 11 25 44.0% NR 9 SS Carlos Colmenarez 6 23 26.1% 15 10 RHP Seth Johnson 7 23 30.4% 20 11 SS Carson Williams 16 29 55.2% NA 12 LHP Ian Seymour 12 20 60.0% 29 13 IF Jonathan Aranda 16 26 61.5% NR 14 RHP Cole Wilcox 10 23 43.5% 13 15 OF Kameron Misner 10 22 45.5% NA 16 OF Heriberto Hernandez 8 21 38.1% 12 17 SS Willy Vasquez 9 25 36.0% NR 18 RHP JJ Goss 8 23 34.8% 19 19 RHP Colby White 11 25 44.0% NR 20 C Ford Proctor 8 25 32.0% 27 21 3B Austin Shenton 9 20 45.0% NA 22 RHP Sandy Gaston 4 18 22.2% 38 23 C Blake Hunt 5 18 27.8% 16 24 C Rene Pinto 5 19 26.3% NR 25 LHP John Doxakis 5 18 27.8% 30 26 IF Junior Caminero 5 16 31.3% NA 27 IF Osleivis Basabe 5 18 27.8% 25 28 2B Cooper Kinney 6 17 35.3% NA 29 OF Ruben Cardenas 6 19 31.6% NA 30 1B Kyle Manzardo 7 19 36.8% NA 31 RHP Nick Bitsko 32 RHP Jayden Murray 33 LHP Brendan McKay 34 RHP Calvin Faucher 35 IF Ryan Spikes 36 LHP Jacob Lopez 37 LHP Antonio Jimenez

There were 23 total players listed at least once on the additional ballots sent in. It’s a testament to the system’s depth and your knowledge of all these players that so many were named in the process.

Thanks to everyone who voted and participated in the discussion this offseason. We’re only a few weeks away from baseball.

Here are the vote counts for the additional players. A player could have accumulated as many as 100 points had he been listed first on every ballot:

2022 Community Prospect list continued Rank Player Points Rank Player Points 31 RHP Nick Bitsko 78 32 RHP Jayden Murray 68 33 LHP Brendan McKay 64 34 RHP Calvin Faucher 54 35 IF Ryan Spikes 53 36 LHP Jacob Lopez 53 37 LHP Antonio Jimenez 31

And here are the remaining players who received a vote, listed in alphabetical order: