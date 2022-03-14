 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: It’s Baseball Time!

While the big names are still out there, the other dominoes are starting to fall quickly.

By John Ford
Tampa Bay Rays v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

While we’re still waiting for the big free agents to drop, we do have some Rays news, some trades, and a goat finding his way home.

John Romano on whether the Rays should deal Austin Meadows.

Kevin Kiermaier gets some reassurance from Erik Neander.

From Jayson Stark:

Topper also chatted with Tyler Glasnow.

Adam Berry talks with Chanda Lawdermilk, Rays’ VP of baseball ops.

Brett Phillips is the leader in the Best Shape of My Life sweepstakes.

Rays sleeper prospect Brett Wisely makes an appearance in David Laurila’s Sunday Notes.

Spring Training in Pasco?

Tyler Zombro reported to minor league camp last Thursday.

The 2002 rainout that transformed the Rays.

Wait, I thought ballparks were profitable.

Rays legends Austin Pruitt, Stephen Souza, Brad Boxberger, and Sean Rodriguez have new homes.

What feels like a very odd trade went down last night, with Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt going from the Twin to the Yankees for Gary Sànchez and Gio Urshela.

In a separate deal, the Twins landed Sonny Gray.

Are the Angels moving Trout off centerfield?

The Nats get Nelson Cruz.

Willians Astudillo to the Marlins.

And in case you’re living under a rock, Tom Brady is coming back!

Lastly, my dog has invisibility powers.

