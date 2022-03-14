Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: It’s Baseball Time!

While we’re still waiting for the big free agents to drop, we do have some Rays news, some trades, and a goat finding his way home.

John Romano on whether the Rays should deal Austin Meadows.

Kevin Kiermaier gets some reassurance from Erik Neander.

Kiermaier feels a lot better about getting to stay with #Rays after a chat with BB ops prez Neander, who told him no trades were brewing so find a place for spring and head on down to Port Charlotte. Even better, as KK is sure this team will be really good https://t.co/kRujprqRw1 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 14, 2022

From Jayson Stark:

I'm told the #Phillies are officially out on Kiermaier.



Unlikely he gets traded, period. But if he does, it won't be to Philadelphia. https://t.co/iYAsveIjBU — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 14, 2022

Topper also chatted with Tyler Glasnow.

Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow on his duties as the team's union rep during the lockout: "It was a really good experience, and I liked it. I was glad I could be there for everyone." #Rays #RaysUp https://t.co/rcsJx9FeQt — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) March 13, 2022

Adam Berry talks with Chanda Lawdermilk, Rays’ VP of baseball ops.

Brett Phillips is the leader in the Best Shape of My Life sweepstakes.

Rays sleeper prospect Brett Wisely makes an appearance in David Laurila’s Sunday Notes.

Sunday Notes: Tampa Bay Rays Prospect Brett Wisely is Flying Under The Radar https://t.co/e7WXNcKmtP — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) March 13, 2022

Spring Training in Pasco?

Rays spring training plan in Pasco lands $35 million from lawmakers https://t.co/lD0ogUDR5A — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) March 10, 2022

Tyler Zombro reported to minor league camp last Thursday.

Lots of hugs for #Rays Zombro after first live BP session pic.twitter.com/kVXKqwSZjD — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 10, 2022

The 2002 rainout that transformed the Rays.

Wait, I thought ballparks were profitable.

Rays legends Austin Pruitt, Stephen Souza, Brad Boxberger, and Sean Rodriguez have new homes.

The A's signed right-hander Austin Pruitt to a minor-league deal with an invite to major-league camp, they announced. Pruitt, 32, pitched from 2017-19 w/ the Rays and last year briefly with the Astros and Marlins. Career 4.83 ERA in 73 major-league games. — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) March 14, 2022

Free-agent outfielder Steven Souza in agreement with Mariners, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 13, 2022

Reliever Brad Boxberger and Milwaukee are in agreement on a one-year, $2.5 million deal for the right-hander to return to the Brewers, sources tell ESPN. Boxberger, 33, was excellent in 71 games last season and can earn another $550,000 in performance bonuses. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 13, 2022

Phillies Hire Sean Rodriguez As Player Development Instructor https://t.co/KemByMf43F pic.twitter.com/ezDQcLgzhj — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) March 11, 2022

What feels like a very odd trade went down last night, with Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt going from the Twin to the Yankees for Gary Sànchez and Gio Urshela.

Bradford Doolittle's trade grade: Surprise! What to make of unexpected Twins-Yankees deal bringing Josh Donaldson to N.Y. https://t.co/moojehirtr — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 14, 2022

In a separate deal, the Twins landed Sonny Gray.

#MNTwins acquire Sonny Gray from CIN in exchange for Chase Petty pic.twitter.com/ZBbG5tStRS — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 13, 2022

Are the Angels moving Trout off centerfield?

The Nats get Nelson Cruz.

BREAKING NEWS: The Nationals sign DH Nelson Cruz to two-year deal, per @TenchyRodNYC. https://t.co/3oD3KqTGEY — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) March 14, 2022

Willians Astudillo to the Marlins.

Marlins may have lost Derek Jeter but they've replaced him with another sex symbol, signing Willians Astudillo to a minor league deal. https://t.co/J6SWjQm7nH — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) March 14, 2022

And in case you’re living under a rock, Tom Brady is coming back!

The MLB lockout lasted longer than Tom Brady’s retirement — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) March 13, 2022

Lastly, my dog has invisibility powers.