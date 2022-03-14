Rays Your Voice: New CBA, Spring Training Storylines, Guest Darby Robinson

Spring has sprung! With players officially reporting to camp today, we’ve got a new Rays Your Voice to make sure you’re caught up on all your Rays news.

In this episode, I’m joined by Darby Robinson to break down the new CBA, take a look around the league with plenty of deals being made throughout the weekend, and discuss the storylines we’ll be following throughout Spring Training.

Deals are happening so fast, that some players we mention as being traded have already been traded again!