Rays first six games of the 2022 season officially rescheduled

During the lockout MLB cancelled the first six games of the season, initially dropping six AL East games, all on the road. Now those games have returned to the schedule, with three Blue Jays games sprinkled throughout the season, and three Red Sox games at Fenway Park to close the 2022 season.

Rescheduled Blue Jays Games

Saturday, July 2 at Rogers Centre ­– Split Doubleheader

Game 1: First pitch at 12:07 p.m.

Game 2: First pitch at 6:07 p.m.

Tuesday, September 13 at Rogers Centre – Split Doubleheader

Game 1: First pitch at 1:07 p.m.

Game 2: First pitch at 7:07 p.m.

Thursday, September 15 at Rogers Centre

First Pitch: 3:07 p.m.

With these changes, the Rays will now play Toronto nine times between Sept. 12 - 25, with the Rays losing a travel day back to St. Petersburg on Sept. 15.

Rescheduled Red Sox Games

Monday, October 3 at Fenway Park

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday, October 4 at Fenway Park

First Pitch: 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 5 at Fenway Park

First Pitch: TBD

Accordingly, with this change that was implemented MLB wide, the Rays will conclude the 2022 season on a cross country roadtrip, beginning in Cleveland Sept. 27 - 29, then heading to Houston Sept. 30 - Oct. 2, and concluding in Boston Oct. 3 - 5.

MLB Opening Day has been delayed to no earlier than April 7, although the Rays first game of the season will come on the first scheduled homestand of the season — Friday, April 8 against the Baltimore Orioles. Spring Training games begin today.