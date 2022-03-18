Tampa Bay Rays sign RHP Jason Adam, LHP Cody Reed

The Tampa Bay Rays have brought to major league relievers into the fold this week.

The Rays signed right-handed pitcher Jason Adam to a one year deal that will pay him $900K for the season with a chance to make $250K more in incentives. Adam takes a spot on the 40-man roster; in the corresponding roster move, the Rays placed RHP Tyler Glasnow on the 60-day IL.

Adam reportedly had spoken to on-again, off-again Rays hurler Aaron Slegers about joining the organization, and was impressed by what he learned, saying it was the deciding factor in picking the Rays.

“Everyone knows what the Rays are known for. They’re known for making you better. They’re known for winning. So where else would I want to be?”

He was originally selected in the 5th round of the 2010 draft by the Kansas City Royals and steadily made his way though their system and spent some time as one of their top ten prospects. Unfortunately, Adam suffered an elbow injury that would cost him the 2015 and 2016 seasons, as well as his status as one of the top prospects in the Royals system.

He eventually worked his way back to full health and made his big league debut with the Royals in 2018.

Adam has spent parts of four seasons in the big leagues, showcasing an excellent ability to garner strikeouts as he has registered a 27.9 K% over 78 1⁄ 3 innings pitched; over the past two seasons while as a member of the Chicago Cubs, Adam has a 37.0 K% over 24 1⁄ 3 innings pitched.

He lost the majority of his 2021 season when he fractured his ankle shagging flyballs during batting practice prior to a game in May. He was able to make his return in September.

Adam features four pitches, mostly using a low 90’s fastball that in 2020, ranked in the 99th percentile of spin according to Baseball Savant. The other three pitches being a slider, curveball, and change-up.

In addition to Adam, the Rays will be returning reliever Cody Reed on a minor league deal with an invite to big league camp.

Reed was acquired two years ago by the Rays in a trade with Cincinnati, but an injury scare — which included the fear of an ALS diagnosis — have prevented his acquisition from paying the expected dividends.

The nerve injury was eventually relieved with thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in June of last season.

In an interesting jersey number journey, Mejia switched to Reed’s 21 this off-season so Kluber could have the 28 jersey.