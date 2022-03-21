Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: They are playing the base ball!

We got games! And Mike Zunino picked up where he left off.

Z sends it to left for a 2-run bomb! @RaysBaseball take a 2-0 lead over Atlanta! #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/eQxaPWs0nT — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) March 19, 2022

We got some TV games this week, with today’s tilt against the Pirates and tomorrow’s against the Red Sox on Bally Sports Sun, as well as Friday’s game against the Orioles. All games at 1:05 PM. Full schedule is here.

Today’s lineup:

John Romano on Taylor Walls trying to carve a spot for himself on the roster.

What's a player to do when he's stuck behind Wander Franco on a depth chart? He could pout. He could demand a trade. Or, if he's Taylor Walls, he can learn to be more valuable as a utility player.https://t.co/oQtHN0FLMU — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) March 20, 2022

Drew Rasmussen is adding to his repertoire.

Kevin Cash said Drew Rasmussen has "worked on a breaking ball and he’s fine-tuning that slider and getting that sharper. That’s been a point of emphasis.” https://t.co/e3EPOcBkvt — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) March 19, 2022

Could this be the year the ... um ... two time defending AL East champs turn the division on its head? Okay, the article isn’t as bad as the tweet or the headline. But it’s still pretty bad! A good hate read if you’re into that.

After decades of Yankees–Red Sox dominance at the top of the AL East, this offseason has shown the Blue Jays and Rays may be ready to turn the division on its head.@zachkram: https://t.co/1jtu06eHfG — The Ringer (@ringer) March 18, 2022

This is an interesting piece from Adam Berry on the new electronic pitch signaling devices the Rays tried out.

Tyler Glasnow is having ankle surgery. It shouldn’t really set him back, but damn.

Uh, that’s not Josh Lowe. But the Pipeline list is still fun.

Speaking of the minors, after a year of lame directional names, the leagues will get back their historical names.

Okay let’s rundown the big transactions from this past week. Story goes to the Red Sox, Kris Bryant to the Rockies, and in a surprise, Carlos Correa goes to the Twins.

Ben Clemens on the Correa signing.

Carlos Correa Opts for Options, Chooses Minnesota https://t.co/DT9KNohgjq — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) March 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Zack Greinke heads back to where he started in Kansas City,

The Braves lost two post season heroes as World Series MVP Jorge Soler goes to Miami, and Joc Pederson goes to the Giants. But they did manage to keep Eddie Rosario, while also landing former Dodger closer Kenley Jansen.

The Phillies continued remake their roster, bringing in Nicholas Castellanos, who will play...well, somewhere. Dan Szymborski on the signing.

a tragic misunderstanding of "MLB has added the universal DH" — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 19, 2022

Finally, the Padres acquired Luke Voit, and the Blue Jays nabbed Matt Chapman. As for the Rays? They cornered the market on Raleys.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays are in agreement on a trade that will send outfielder Luke Raley to Tampa Bay for Double-A reliever Tanner Dodson, who has played outfield in the past as well, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 18, 2022

Need a breather? This was fun,

Davey Martinez just sent Darren Baker out to exchange lineup cards with Dusty Baker. Very cool. pic.twitter.com/ogv8RXlL1H — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) March 20, 2022

Max Scherzer is definitely out on any further CBA talks.

Max Scherzer, one of the faces of the MLBPA during the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement told The Athletic he's "absolutely not" getting involved in the next CBA talks, whether he's playing or not: https://t.co/DWcbMDeNzU — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) March 21, 2022

Lindsey Adler doesn’t think the Yankees are having a great offseason, and I wipe a single tear from the cheek.

The Yankees are getting outspent snd outmaneuvered: https://t.co/WxqBx0O1zc — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 20, 2022

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave is extended to April 16th.

Sunday Night Baseball matchups for the first two months of the season are out. Feels like somebody is missing...

Lewie Pollis on leaving baseball. A great counter to “do something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

The debut of my Substack — and the first thing I've written for public consumption in any format in many years — is out today. It's about the hardest thing I've ever done: leaving baseball.https://t.co/8VLqZ0EyJF — Lewie Pollis (@LewsOnFirst) March 16, 2022

Sports are good. People are better.