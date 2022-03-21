 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: They are playing the base ball!

Real practice baseball games, and more transactions than you can count.

By John Ford
We got games! And Mike Zunino picked up where he left off.

We got some TV games this week, with today’s tilt against the Pirates and tomorrow’s against the Red Sox on Bally Sports Sun, as well as Friday’s game against the Orioles. All games at 1:05 PM. Full schedule is here.

Today’s lineup:

John Romano on Taylor Walls trying to carve a spot for himself on the roster.

Drew Rasmussen is adding to his repertoire.

Could this be the year the ... um ... two time defending AL East champs turn the division on its head? Okay, the article isn’t as bad as the tweet or the headline. But it’s still pretty bad! A good hate read if you’re into that.

This is an interesting piece from Adam Berry on the new electronic pitch signaling devices the Rays tried out.

Tyler Glasnow is having ankle surgery. It shouldn’t really set him back, but damn.

Uh, that’s not Josh Lowe. But the Pipeline list is still fun.

Speaking of the minors, after a year of lame directional names, the leagues will get back their historical names.

Okay let’s rundown the big transactions from this past week. Story goes to the Red Sox, Kris Bryant to the Rockies, and in a surprise, Carlos Correa goes to the Twins.

Ben Clemens on the Correa signing.

Meanwhile, Zack Greinke heads back to where he started in Kansas City,

The Braves lost two post season heroes as World Series MVP Jorge Soler goes to Miami, and Joc Pederson goes to the Giants. But they did manage to keep Eddie Rosario, while also landing former Dodger closer Kenley Jansen.

The Phillies continued remake their roster, bringing in Nicholas Castellanos, who will play...well, somewhere. Dan Szymborski on the signing.

Finally, the Padres acquired Luke Voit, and the Blue Jays nabbed Matt Chapman. As for the Rays? They cornered the market on Raleys.

Need a breather? This was fun,

Max Scherzer is definitely out on any further CBA talks.

Lindsey Adler doesn’t think the Yankees are having a great offseason, and I wipe a single tear from the cheek.

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave is extended to April 16th.

Sunday Night Baseball matchups for the first two months of the season are out. Feels like somebody is missing...

Lewie Pollis on leaving baseball. A great counter to “do something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

Sports are good. People are better.

