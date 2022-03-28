 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: The Rays Honor Jean Ramirez

Brandon Lowe hits a grand slam as the Rays honor their late bullpen catcher, Jean Ramirez

By John Ford
MLB: MAR 24 Spring Training - Rays at Twins Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam wearing Jean Ramirez cleats on a day where the team honored their late bullpen catcher. It was an emotional moment.

Peter Bendix talking about recent Rays acquisition Harold Ramirez.

Pete Fairbanks pulled himself from Sunday’s game with lat tightness.

The Rays made their first round of cuts.

Topper on what the final roster might look like.

John Romano likes the Luke Raley pick up.

Fun fact.

Early last week, Taylor Walls stepped in it with a flippant social media post. And while we had a mostly civil discussion about this already, this is a reminder to keep it that way. Please remember that trans athletes are not issues; they are people. They deserve a respectful dialogue.

This is a great story about Toby Hall’s only stolen bases of his career.

David Laurila chatted with Rays pitching prospect Ian Seymour.

Luke Bard, brother of Daniel Bard, is a Ray.

Second base is on the move.

Tom Verducci wrote about sticky stuff.

Paul Lukas with the latest on uniform ads.

Jonah Keri, author of The Extra 2%, is going to jail.

New York gives an exemption to athletes and entertainers regarding its vaccine mandate.

Albert Pujols, who the Rays showed at least a passing interest in signing, is going back to St. Louis where he belongs.

Pioneering reliever Andrew Miller is retiring.

The important thing to keep in mind is, this was a road game.

Nick Castellanos does it again. Also, I would totally watch the heck out of this movie.

Lastly, something interesting happened at the Academy Award for a change!

Here’s the Jomboy breakdown.

I pity the baseball Will Smiths mentions.

About that Nick Castellanos movie...

