Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: The Rays Honor Jean Ramirez

Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam wearing Jean Ramirez cleats on a day where the team honored their late bullpen catcher. It was an emotional moment.

"I gotta keep Jean rolling with us" pic.twitter.com/WXVIDm9qns — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 25, 2022

Peter Bendix talking about recent Rays acquisition Harold Ramirez.

“If he can come in and just kind of hit and DH, I think that’s what we’re looking for," GM Peter Bendix says of new addition Harold Ramirez. https://t.co/C61eX3kh96 — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) March 26, 2022

Pete Fairbanks pulled himself from Sunday’s game with lat tightness.

When healthy, Pete Fairbanks is one of the Rays' best relievers, but injuries have been an issue; he was sidelined twice last year with shoulder problems.https://t.co/yioVDBsY9o — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) March 27, 2022

The Rays made their first round of cuts.

#Rays first cuts:

Optioned INF Jonathan Aranda, RH Calvin Faucher, LH Brendan McKay, C René Pinto, C/INF Ford Proctor

Reassigned RH Adrian De Horta, LH Zack Erwin, RH David Hess, RH David McKay and RH Aaron Slegers.

Roster at 42 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 27, 2022

Topper on what the final roster might look like.

Our first guess at #Rays opening day roster and how they’ll decide, what’s up with TV broadcasters Anderson and Staats, rumblings, more https://t.co/sZlVTFgTfY — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 26, 2022

John Romano likes the Luke Raley pick up.

Can Luke Raley be one of those under-the-radar pickups for the Rays? https://t.co/YckMV5EDbC — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) March 25, 2022

Fun fact.

There've been 146 MLB players with the first name Ray (or Raymond, Rayford, Raymon, Raynel) & not a single one of them has played for the Rays.



Same is true for the 22 players with the surname Ray (or Raymond, Raymer, Rayford, Raydon, Raynor)



What's up with that, @RaysBaseball? — High Heat Stats (@HighHeatStats) March 26, 2022

Early last week, Taylor Walls stepped in it with a flippant social media post. And while we had a mostly civil discussion about this already, this is a reminder to keep it that way. Please remember that trans athletes are not issues; they are people. They deserve a respectful dialogue.

Updated with quotes from #Rays Walls, including:

"In my opinion, I don’t think I did anything wrong. I think I just gave my opinion. Some people may have taken that out of context. And I’m very sorry to them. I respect them.”https://t.co/yvrGVfKB8B — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 23, 2022

This is a great story about Toby Hall’s only stolen bases of his career.

David Laurila chatted with Rays pitching prospect Ian Seymour.

A Conversation With Tampa Bay Rays Pitching Prospect Ian Seymour https://t.co/kjia4B3gnh — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) March 23, 2022

Luke Bard, brother of Daniel Bard, is a Ray.

RHP Luke Bard is in #Rays clubhouse and has a locker, so also presumably a contract. Pitched for #Angels in parts of ‘18, ‘19, ‘20. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 24, 2022

Second base is on the move.

MLB to second base:



“Make your move.”



Yes, baseball is about to move 2B from that place you’ve found it since 1887. And why is that?



It’s another minor league rule-change experiment you’ll see almost everywhere in the second half.



Let me explain this! https://t.co/WkDgI4yueU — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 28, 2022

Tom Verducci wrote about sticky stuff.

MLB is further cracking down on sticky stuff after pitchers found a way to start using foreign substances late last year, reports Tom Verducci https://t.co/llMDdgOLC0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 25, 2022

Paul Lukas with the latest on uniform ads.

Today on Uni Watch: Lots of new info on MLB's upcoming uni ad program, plus a great find at the Packers Hall of Fame, another new raffle, Culinary Corner, and more. https://t.co/h6tRpSrETa — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) March 24, 2022

Jonah Keri, author of The Extra 2%, is going to jail.

Jonah Keri was sentenced to 21 months in jail after pleading guilty to charges of assault, death threats and criminal harassment against his former wife and their child. https://t.co/pTxrdwLo4D — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) March 23, 2022

New York gives an exemption to athletes and entertainers regarding its vaccine mandate.

Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2022

Albert Pujols, who the Rays showed at least a passing interest in signing, is going back to St. Louis where he belongs.

Albert Pujols and #stlcards are finalizing a one-year deal to bring the three-time MVP back to St. Louis, pending a physical, a source confirms to @stltoday.



This earlier story will be updated.https://t.co/kG3ej5IdNV — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 28, 2022

Pioneering reliever Andrew Miller is retiring.

'It was a heck of a run.' -- Andrew Miller, LHP



From the lede: A reliever whose brilliance in October “revolutionized” how teams now finish games is leaving the mound just as his latest, lasting impact on baseball is beginning ...

https://t.co/sPGorStLm9 — Derrick S. Goold (@dgoold) March 24, 2022

The important thing to keep in mind is, this was a road game.

It’s Opening Day in Japan, here’s how Nippon Ham Fighters Big Boss Tsuyoshi Shinjo entered his first game.



pic.twitter.com/ybPw88xavc — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) March 25, 2022

Nick Castellanos does it again. Also, I would totally watch the heck out of this movie.

Devastated we are no longer in the sort of movie-making environment where this could inspire a dark comedy about a front office who discovers a player gets a hit whenever unfortunate news is read on air and has to go to great lengths to find new material for him https://t.co/QWRzW58WTR — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 27, 2022

Lastly, something interesting happened at the Academy Award for a change!

As the 94th Academy Awards neared its end, one of the biggest surprises rocked the night: Will Smith smacking Chris Rock on the Oscar stage. https://t.co/ht871xdi2a — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 28, 2022

Here’s the Jomboy breakdown.

Will Smith smacks Chris Rock, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/Fh75AxM8TT — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) March 28, 2022

I pity the baseball Will Smiths mentions.

Whelp. — Will Smith (@willsmith) March 28, 2022

About that Nick Castellanos movie...