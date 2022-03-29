Rays Your Voice: Why the Rays WON’T make the postseason in 2022. Guests JT Morgan and Danny Russell

Another week of spring training in the books, and one week closer to Opening Day on April 8th. The Rays made their first round of cuts, and we’re starting to get a better idea of the 28 guys that will be in the dugout for that first game against Baltimore.

JT Morgan joins the show to discuss his Opening Day roster projection, which is everchanging with news of injuries and trades flowing in. We discuss one specific trade in which the Rays acquired RHH outfielder Harold Ramirez from the Chicago Cubs, in exchange for prospect Esteban Quiroz. While Ramirez might not be the name Rays fans had in mind while the team was rumored to be pursuing stars like Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson, and Matt Chapman, he has a nice track record against left-handed pitching and fits nicely into the Rays already extremely-talented roster.

To cap off the show, JT, Danny, and I make the case for why the Rays WON’T make the 2022 postseason. While we conceal our true beliefs about the fate of this year’s squad, we lay out a scenario in which the Rays take a step back, and struggle to compete in a strong AL East.

I was hoping this would be the type of podcast that encourages conversation on the site, so go forth and debate! I’d love to see what you guys have to say in the comments about this week’s ‘Rays Your Voice’ segment.