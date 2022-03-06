2022 DRaysBay Community Prospect list results

Previous winner
1B Kyle Manzardo (L/R, 6’1 205, 21 in 2022)
2021 statistics with Florida Coast League Rays: 50 PA, .349/.440/.605, 2 HR, 7 XBH, 8.0 BB%, 12.0 K%
In his debut, Manzardo looked very much like a polished college hitter crushing young pitchers. He showed a strong plate approach at Washington State before the Rays drafted him in the second round, and that carried over to the start of his pro career. His hit tool is his best, but his power improved throughout his college career and could be above average. He’s not much of an athlete and is limited to first base.
2022 Community Prospect List
|Rank
|Player
|Votes
|Total
|Percentage
|Last season
|Rank
|Player
|Votes
|Total
|Percentage
|Last season
|1
|RHP Shane Baz
|24
|28
|85.7%
|6
|2
|OF Josh Lowe
|16
|34
|47.1%
|8
|3
|IF/OF Vidal Brujan
|23
|36
|63.9%
|3
|4
|RHP Taj Bradley
|19
|27
|70.4%
|26
|5
|IF Curtis Mead
|20
|28
|71.4%
|40
|6
|SS Greg Jones
|17
|36
|47.2%
|14
|7
|2B Xavier Edwards
|9
|26
|34.6%
|9
|8
|RHP Tommy Romero
|11
|25
|44.0%
|NR
|9
|SS Carlos Colmenarez
|6
|23
|26.1%
|15
|10
|RHP Seth Johnson
|7
|23
|30.4%
|20
|11
|SS Carson Williams
|16
|29
|55.2%
|NA
|12
|LHP Ian Seymour
|12
|20
|60.0%
|29
|13
|IF Jonathan Aranda
|16
|26
|61.5%
|NR
|14
|RHP Cole Wilcox
|10
|23
|43.5%
|13
|15
|OF Kameron Misner
|10
|22
|45.5%
|NA
|16
|OF Heriberto Hernandez
|8
|21
|38.1%
|12
|17
|SS Willy Vasquez
|9
|25
|36.0%
|NR
|18
|RHP JJ Goss
|8
|23
|34.8%
|19
|19
|RHP Colby White
|11
|25
|44.0%
|NR
|20
|C Ford Proctor
|8
|25
|32.0%
|27
|21
|3B Austin Shenton
|9
|20
|45.0%
|NA
|22
|RHP Sandy Gaston
|4
|18
|22.2%
|38
|23
|C Blake Hunt
|5
|18
|27.8%
|16
|24
|C Rene Pinto
|5
|19
|26.3%
|NR
|25
|LHP John Doxakis
|5
|18
|27.8%
|30
|26
|IF Junior Caminero
|5
|16
|31.3%
|NA
|27
|IF Osleivis Basabe
|5
|18
|27.8%
|25
|28
|2B Cooper Kinney
|6
|17
|35.3%
|NA
|29
|OF Ruben Cardenas
|6
|19
|31.6%
|NA
|30
|1B Kyle Manzardo
|7
|19
|36.8%
|NA
That wraps up the voting for the top 30. If you’d like to continue voting, for the fifth straight year, we have a form that will allow you to vote for up to 10 more prospects. You must vote for a minimum of three players.
You can vote for anyone not already on the list, obviously, and you’re not limited to players who were previously in the voting pool.
Here are some players to consider, but again, you can choose anyone you want:
- RHP Nick Bitsko
- RHP Calvin Faucher
- LHP Antonio Jimenez
- LHP Jacob Lopez
- LHP Brendan McKay
- RHP Victor Munoz
- RHP Jayden Murray
- IF Ryan Spikes
