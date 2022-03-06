2022 DRaysBay Community Prospect list results

Previous winner

1B Kyle Manzardo (L/R, 6’1 205, 21 in 2022)

2021 statistics with Florida Coast League Rays: 50 PA, .349/.440/.605, 2 HR, 7 XBH, 8.0 BB%, 12.0 K%

In his debut, Manzardo looked very much like a polished college hitter crushing young pitchers. He showed a strong plate approach at Washington State before the Rays drafted him in the second round, and that carried over to the start of his pro career. His hit tool is his best, but his power improved throughout his college career and could be above average. He’s not much of an athlete and is limited to first base.

2022 Community Prospect List Rank Player Votes Total Percentage Last season Rank Player Votes Total Percentage Last season 1 RHP Shane Baz 24 28 85.7% 6 2 OF Josh Lowe 16 34 47.1% 8 3 IF/OF Vidal Brujan 23 36 63.9% 3 4 RHP Taj Bradley 19 27 70.4% 26 5 IF Curtis Mead 20 28 71.4% 40 6 SS Greg Jones 17 36 47.2% 14 7 2B Xavier Edwards 9 26 34.6% 9 8 RHP Tommy Romero 11 25 44.0% NR 9 SS Carlos Colmenarez 6 23 26.1% 15 10 RHP Seth Johnson 7 23 30.4% 20 11 SS Carson Williams 16 29 55.2% NA 12 LHP Ian Seymour 12 20 60.0% 29 13 IF Jonathan Aranda 16 26 61.5% NR 14 RHP Cole Wilcox 10 23 43.5% 13 15 OF Kameron Misner 10 22 45.5% NA 16 OF Heriberto Hernandez 8 21 38.1% 12 17 SS Willy Vasquez 9 25 36.0% NR 18 RHP JJ Goss 8 23 34.8% 19 19 RHP Colby White 11 25 44.0% NR 20 C Ford Proctor 8 25 32.0% 27 21 3B Austin Shenton 9 20 45.0% NA 22 RHP Sandy Gaston 4 18 22.2% 38 23 C Blake Hunt 5 18 27.8% 16 24 C Rene Pinto 5 19 26.3% NR 25 LHP John Doxakis 5 18 27.8% 30 26 IF Junior Caminero 5 16 31.3% NA 27 IF Osleivis Basabe 5 18 27.8% 25 28 2B Cooper Kinney 6 17 35.3% NA 29 OF Ruben Cardenas 6 19 31.6% NA 30 1B Kyle Manzardo 7 19 36.8% NA

That wraps up the voting for the top 30. If you’d like to continue voting, for the fifth straight year, we have a form that will allow you to vote for up to 10 more prospects. You must vote for a minimum of three players.

You can vote for anyone not already on the list, obviously, and you’re not limited to players who were previously in the voting pool.

Here are some players to consider, but again, you can choose anyone you want:

RHP Nick Bitsko

RHP Calvin Faucher

LHP Antonio Jimenez

LHP Jacob Lopez

LHP Brendan McKay

RHP Victor Munoz

RHP Jayden Murray

IF Ryan Spikes