Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Still locked out

MLBPA’s latest proposal went over like a lead balloon, with MLB saying in some areas went backwards, a point that was strenuously denied by the Players Association. In the MLBPA’s proposal was allowing the league to make rules changes as early as the 2023 season, specifically: the ability for the commissioner to put in a pitch clock, larger bases, and restrictions on the shift.

Note: Do not believe reports that the players “agreed” to anything. No one thing is agreed upon until the whole package is agreed upon. A good thread from Eugene Freedman on the subject.

Let's use this as an example how to read certain writers and how they are using terms that are coming from management as propaganda.



When Heyman and others, but particularly him, write "union agreed to" what they mean is that the Union proposed something that management 1/ pic.twitter.com/2ehgZdfHHl — (((EugeneFreedman))) (@EugeneFreedman) March 7, 2022

Jesse Rodgers with a rundown on the latest non-news.

News story on the latest today. Problem is there isn't much news! https://t.co/rID6d9r9oM — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) March 6, 2022

MLB looks to nix the Rule 5 draft.

Due to the lockout uniquely affecting the off-season calendar, pro scouting has effectively shut down and could have an unintended effect on trades & free agency, especially if a new CBA is worked out soon.



More context around the odd Rule 5 Draft issue: https://t.co/En8kV1Uoa0 — Kiley McDaniel (@kileymcd) March 5, 2022

Jeff Passan with a plea for listening.

For all the fear of a lost season, all the panic that the last 24 hours have caused, there is a deal to be made that will save Major League Baseball in 2022.



All it's going to take is the most important skill of all: listening.



Column at ESPN: https://t.co/3isK1TJG7r — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 2, 2022

Tread carefully, as this update is from the not always reliable Bob Nightengale.

Updated with reaction from MLB and the players union: ‘We are deadlocked': MLB could cancel another week of games soon as talks show little progress https://t.co/YTw2TuGKIF — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 6, 2022

Update from league propagandist ownership shill MLB Network “Insider” Jon Heyman.

MLB & MLBPA agreed to ban shifts, implement a pitch clock & make the bases larger in 2023, per @JonHeyman pic.twitter.com/06YTlai8Qa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 7, 2022

A look at what those larger bases might look like.

How the new bases about to look pic.twitter.com/Wp6gi4tkBB — Joseph Ungaro (@joseph_u27) March 7, 2022

Eugene Freedman on the possibility of impasse (worth noting as MLB has floated the word “deadlocked”) and whether MLB is likely to use replacement players.

I think it's unlikely that management will use replacement players as Dan suggested in later in his thread. Temporary replacements are legally possible in a lockout, although they are very rarely used. Permanent replacements, like in a ULP strike, are not permitted.



I also 1/ https://t.co/jbSmI9cSNj — (((EugeneFreedman))) (@EugeneFreedman) March 6, 2022

And if you don’t want to read six different stories, R.J. Anderson has a solid, summary rundown.

From Maury Brown at Forbes, has Rob Manfred lost control?

The MLBPA is launching a fund to assist workers affected by the lockout.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Players launching $1 million fund for workers affected by MLB owners’ lockout@mlbpa | @AFLCIO pic.twitter.com/M2UIxPD4lO — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) March 4, 2022

Fans in Philly sue over ticket refunds.

Pinellas judge rules on Rays minority owner lawsuit.

Pinellas judge rules part of Rays ownership lawsuit can proceed in court https://t.co/zLrIKllA2v — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) March 3, 2022

Apparently it’s not a good thing to be a Jake with the Rays.

Jake Elmore is the only Jake in Rays history to not get traded away. He left as a free agent. But Bauers, McGee, Cronenworth, Faria, and Odorizzi all were traded away. Was Neander bullied by someone named Jake as a kid? Or is this a coincidence? Either way, this lockout sucks — Ben Whitelaw (@dogpancake73) March 6, 2022

