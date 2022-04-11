 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Best Record in Baseball, Baby!

The Rays swept the Orioles on opening weekend and are on a pace to go 162-0

By John Ford
/ new
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Best record in baseball, baby!

The Rays swept the Orioles, so maybe temper your enthusiasm. But this looked like a complete team.

Next up for the Rays are the formerly impressive but recently gutted Oakland A’s. First game of the three game set is tonight at 6:40 pm.

Do the Rays have a new approach? Adam Berry maps it out.

So, some of you may have noticed that Adam Berry, the Rays MLB.com beat writer, doesn’t post on Twitter. It’s one of the reasons I miss his stories sometimes. But! Adam does have a new newsletter. Check and here and subscribe. It’s really very good!

Topper talked with Stu over the weekend. Which, combined with Stu’s in-game chat with Tricia Whitaker, felt like Stu had a different tone. Did he hire a messaging coach? Not sure! But I like it.

Tommy Romero was unexpectedly called up after Sunday’s game.

The move came after Ryan Yarbrough suffered a minor groin injury.

Corey Kluber threw 4.2 shutout innings on Sunday. Now he got there didn’t always look pretty, but his under the hood numbers looked solid.

Brett Phillips, the human golden retriever, ran the bases with the kids after Sunday’s game.

Hannah Keyser on Wander Franco with a chip on his shoulder, which should scare every other club in the big league.

The Score also had a nice piece on Wander.

Just before the start of the regular season, the Rays dealt Austin Meadows to the Tigers for Isaac Paredes. David Lauria has the breakdown on the deal.

This is fun.

Looks like the Rays are doing the new MiLB housing program the right way.

The Angels? Not so much.

Looks like an Aaron Judge extension is not going to happen.

Not everybody is in regular season form.

This is a fun stat.

The mic’d up umps had a few glitches over the weekend. But when it worked, it worked very well.

Sounds like things weren’t all peaches and cream in Atlanta.

In Japan, Roki Sasaki threw a 19 strikeout perfect game, which included 13 straight Ks at one point.

Rachel Balkovec won her debut with the Tampa Tarpons.

Jeremy Peña hit his first big league homer while his parents were being interviewed. It’s every bit as adorable as it sounds.

Rob Manfred is just really not good at his job.

There was a lot of bench clearing going on considering the season is just one weekend old. First, the Nats and Mets got at it after Francisco Lindor was hit in the face.

Then the Brewers and Cubs got into it after Andrew McCutchen got plunked.

Is this some kind of reenactment?

There is just something so very comforting about Boob being Boob.

Finn the bat dog is a very good boy, and also maybe working the ump?

Go Rays!

More From DRaysBay

Loading comments...