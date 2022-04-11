Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Best Record in Baseball, Baby!

Best record in baseball, baby!

Though the first weekend of the baseball season, with each team having played just one series, there is only one undefeated team. Yes, the Rays. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 11, 2022

The Rays swept the Orioles, so maybe temper your enthusiasm. But this looked like a complete team.

The Rays win a team-record 15th straight vs. the Orioles as free agent pitcher Corey Kluber has a solid debut.https://t.co/4JcWEDsAK6 — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) April 10, 2022

Next up for the Rays are the formerly impressive but recently gutted Oakland A’s. First game of the three game set is tonight at 6:40 pm.

Do the Rays have a new approach? Adam Berry maps it out.

So, some of you may have noticed that Adam Berry, the Rays MLB.com beat writer, doesn’t post on Twitter. It’s one of the reasons I miss his stories sometimes. But! Adam does have a new newsletter. Check and here and subscribe. It’s really very good!

Topper talked with Stu over the weekend. Which, combined with Stu’s in-game chat with Tricia Whitaker, felt like Stu had a different tone. Did he hire a messaging coach? Not sure! But I like it.

#Rays opened season with a franchise record $78.2M payroll, and have room to add if needed. More from Sternberg, plus a look at the latest branch of the Delmon Young trade tree with Meadows deal w/#Tigers, rumblings on schedule, radio cover boys, more https://t.co/GHe9KZTOGj — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 9, 2022

Tommy Romero was unexpectedly called up after Sunday’s game.

Right-hander Tommy Romero is being called up to join the Tampa Bay Rays, sources tell ESPN. Stay may not be long-term, but Romero is part of a cadre of young Rays pitchers — Shane McClanahan, Shane Baz, Luis Patiño, Drew Rasmussen — expected to play a big role in the years ahead. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 10, 2022

The move came after Ryan Yarbrough suffered a minor groin injury.

Ryan Yarbrough has a minor groin injury and will go on the IL as a precautionary move. As Jeff Passan reported, Tommy Romero will be called up for #Rays — John Romano (@romano_tbtimes) April 11, 2022

Corey Kluber threw 4.2 shutout innings on Sunday. Now he got there didn’t always look pretty, but his under the hood numbers looked solid.

Corey Kluber starts his 2022 campaign off with 4.2 innings scoreless. While the command wasn’t great, the stuff was very encouraging.



-3.36 FIP

-12 whiffs

-30 CSW%

-Lots of weak contact



All without control of his best pitch, the curve.



Expect a good season from the veteran. pic.twitter.com/olFTJab0pT — RaysMuse (@RaysMuse) April 11, 2022

Brett Phillips, the human golden retriever, ran the bases with the kids after Sunday’s game.

Hannah Keyser on Wander Franco with a chip on his shoulder, which should scare every other club in the big league.

On Wander Franco, who starts his first full big league season with a chip on his shoulder https://t.co/vhd1krrGlA pic.twitter.com/UcJSHQoqHT — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) April 7, 2022

The Score also had a nice piece on Wander.

Just before the start of the regular season, the Rays dealt Austin Meadows to the Tigers for Isaac Paredes. David Lauria has the breakdown on the deal.

This is fun.

Looks like the Rays are doing the new MiLB housing program the right way.

The Angels? Not so much.

I spoke w/ Angels MiLB players + GM Perry Minasian about team's new housing conditions.



There are mandated improvements, but players I spoke w/ say Angels not going above mandate.



Twin-size beds, 2 per room + confusion about housing families.



Story: https://t.co/qSAjWtu84H pic.twitter.com/K3JonVx5Lx — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) April 9, 2022

Looks like an Aaron Judge extension is not going to happen.

Official from Yankees GM Brian Cashman: No long-term deal for Aaron Judge. Said Yankees offered a seven-year, $213.5 million extension, which, paired with the $17 million they’ve offered in arbitration this season, would have made the entire package just over $230 million. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 8, 2022

Not everybody is in regular season form.

Matt Vasgersian losing his mind on a fly ball that didn't reach the warning track pic.twitter.com/vQUvR1mEk2 — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) April 8, 2022

This is a fun stat.

Joc Pederson in LF for the Giants, which means:



Most consecutive Opening Days starting a different player (no repeaters) at any particular position, since 1900:



1937-55 Browns/O's LF: 19

2005-21 Padres LF: 17

2007-22 Giants LF: 16 **



**active streak



h/t @EliasSports — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 8, 2022

The mic’d up umps had a few glitches over the weekend. But when it worked, it worked very well.

I genuinely can't believe this was game 1 of a very long regular season and not, like, the ALCS https://t.co/wrT0M1druN — ruhee on rails (@ruhee_) April 9, 2022

Sounds like things weren’t all peaches and cream in Atlanta.

"I won't miss Freddie Freeman. We had friction, he didn't care when I was plunked. Freddie was overbearing and he wasn't someone I could talk to ever", Ronald Acuña Jr. on Freddie Freeman in an interview with @YancenPujols. pic.twitter.com/Nzc991i94t — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) April 7, 2022

In Japan, Roki Sasaki threw a 19 strikeout perfect game, which included 13 straight Ks at one point.

Roki Sasaki's 19 Strikeout Perfect Game!

T102 MPH



He's still only 20 years old.



The Monster of the Reiwa pic.twitter.com/aQeWWcFRnl — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 10, 2022

Rachel Balkovec won her debut with the Tampa Tarpons.

They’re doing a “Let’s go, Rachel!” chant in the stands right now and my cold, dead baseball heart is overflowing with happiness. ❤️⚾️ #RachelBalkovec #TampaTarpons pic.twitter.com/sQPUSDWjxU — Dawn Klemish (@Sportsgal25) April 8, 2022

Jeremy Peña hit his first big league homer while his parents were being interviewed. It’s every bit as adorable as it sounds.

Jeremy Peña turns on one and goes deep to left for his first MLB homer pic.twitter.com/wuxFsqXXpP — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 9, 2022

Rob Manfred is just really not good at his job.

Rob Manfred has said he needs to repair his relationship with MLB players following the lockout. Here’s a small gesture from Opening Day. Each player had a gift box waiting at their locker with Bose headphones and this “note of appreciation” from Manfred inside. pic.twitter.com/kxHnGcoaQT — Stephen J. Nesbitt (@stephenjnesbitt) April 10, 2022

There was a lot of bench clearing going on considering the season is just one weekend old. First, the Nats and Mets got at it after Francisco Lindor was hit in the face.

Benches clear in Mets-Nationals after Francisco Lindor becomes latest player to get hit with pitch https://t.co/EGT08VvwA9 — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) April 9, 2022

Then the Brewers and Cubs got into it after Andrew McCutchen got plunked.

Benches clear in the Brewers-Cubs game after Andrew McCutchen is hit by a pitch.



(via @BallySportWI)pic.twitter.com/NulQskRSVP — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 9, 2022

Is this some kind of reenactment?

Did not think anyone used pine tar anymore. — George Brett (@GeorgeHBrett) April 11, 2022

There is just something so very comforting about Boob being Boob.

They’ve hit 7 Bob — Steven #CHAPMANRBW (2-0) (@Guerrero2HOF) April 10, 2022

Finn the bat dog is a very good boy, and also maybe working the ump?

Ump be like “What the heck is this?” We got water for ya my man!! @AviatorsLV @MLBONFOX @MiLB pic.twitter.com/NNkEA5CvQI — Finn The Bat Dog (@finnthebatdog) April 9, 2022

Go Rays!