Rays prospects and minor leagues: Hernandez leads Bowling Green to sweep

Durham was the only affiliate to play a full week, so jumping to conclusions over small sample sizes is an even more tenuous exercise than usual after the first series of the season. Newcomer Isaac Paredes is off to a great start with a 1.312 OPS in four games.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (2-4, 8th out of 10)

Durham drops season opener in Nashville

Paredes, Aranda lead Bulls to first win

Haley’s homers lift Durham over Nashville

Early hole too much for Bulls

Bats quiet in second straight loss

Bulls drop lead late

Vidal Brujan: 3-for-8, 4 R, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 K, 2-for-2 SB (1.000)

Jonathan Aranda: 7-for-25, 2 R, 5 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K (.601)

Rene Pinto: 2-for-12, 4 BB, 4 K (.542)

Ford Proctor: 6-for-13, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 3 K (1.126)

Tommy Romero: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K (0.00)

Calvin Faucher: 3 1⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (8.10)

Dusten Knight: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K (0.00)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (2-1, 2nd out of 4)

Bradley, Wisely lead Biscuits to win in opener

Montgomery rallies with 4 unanswered runs

Biscuits drop finale

Curtis Mead: 2-for-10, 1 2B, 3 BB, 1 K (.685)

Greg Jones: 1-for-12, 1 R, 3 BB, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB (.350)

Austin Shenton: 4-for-11, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K (1.189)

Kameron Misner: 0-for-9, 1 R, 1 BB, 3 K (.100)

Blake Hunt: 4-for-7, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB (1.339)

Taj Bradley: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (2.25)

Ian Seymour: 2 1⁄ 3 IP, 8 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (19.29)

Jayden Murray: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (3.00)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (3-0, 1st out of 7)

Bowling Green wins opener behind Trageton’s 4 hitless innings

Hot Rods cruise with parade of baserunners

Montgomery, bullpen help Bowling Green edge Ashville

Osleivis Basabe: 2-for-7, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K (.804)

Heriberto Hernandez: 4-for-11, 4 R, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K (1.098)

Alika Williams: 1-for-9, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K (.677)

Mason Montgomery: 3 1⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 5 K (0.00)

John Doxakis: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 3 K (0.00)

Zack Trageton: 4 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K (0.00)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (2-1, T-2nd out of 6)

Jimenez, Vernon pitch Charleston to win in opener

Workman, Wicklander pitch RiverDogs to another win

RiverDogs’ rally falls short

Carson Williams: 1-for-7, 1 R, 1 3B, 1 BB, 4 K (.679)

Willy Vasquez: 4-for-11, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (1.021)

Ryan Spikes: 2-for-10, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K, 1-for-2 SB (.685)

Sandy Gaston: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 5 R (4 ER), 2 BB, 1 K (13.50)

Antonio Jimenez: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 K (0.00)

Logan Workman: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K (0.00)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, April 12 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 14 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 15 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 16 vs. Jacksonville 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 17 vs. Jacksonville 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, April 12 vs. Tennessee 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Tennessee 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 14 vs. Tennessee 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 15 vs. Tennessee 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 16 vs. Tennessee 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 17 vs. Tennessee 4:33 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, April 12 @ Hickory 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 13 @ Hickory 11 a.m. ET

Thursday, April 14 @ Hickory 7 p.m. ET

Friday, April 15 @ Hickory 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 16 @ Hickory 4 p.m. ET DOUBLEHEADER

Charleston

Tuesday, April 12 vs. Columbia 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 13 vs. Columbia 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 14 vs. Columbia 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 15 vs. Columbia 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 16 vs. Columbia 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 17 vs. Columbia 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Scouting the opposition

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami)

1-5 (10th out of 10)

Offense: 28 R (7th out of 20) .689 OPS (10th out of 20)

Pitching: 6.17 ERA (19th out of 20) 1.46 WHIP (15th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Max Meyer (5), OF Peyton Burdick (7), OF JJ Bleday (10), LHP Braxton Garrett (14), RHP Jordan Holloway (20), C Nick Fortes (21), RHP Nick Neidert (22)

Tennessee Smokies (Cubs)

2-1 (2nd out of 4)

Offense: 16 R (3rd out of 8) .772 OPS (2nd out of 8)

Pitching: 3.00 ERA (2nd out of 8) 1.00 WHIP (1st out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: OF Nelson Velazquez (15), RHP Ryan Jensen (16), IF Chase Strumpf (19), RHP Riley Thompson (21), IF Christopher Morel (29)

Hickory Crawdads (Texas)

2-1 (T-2nd out of 7)

Offense: 18 R (5th out of 12) .832 OPS (3rd out of 12)

Pitching: 4.15 ERA (3rd out of 12) 1.19 WHIP (3rd out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Owen White (7), OF Evan Carter (8), OF Aaron Zavala (12), RHP Ricky Vanasco (13), RHP Tekoah Roby (14), 2B Trevor Hauver (22)

Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City)

1-2 (T-4th out of 6)

Offense: 16 R (8th out of 12) .670 OPS (10th out of 12)

Pitching: 8.33 ERA (10th out of 12) 2.07 WHIP (10th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Ben Hernandez (14), C Carter Jensen (16), OF Erick Pena (17)