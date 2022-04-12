Rays Your Voice: Opening Weekend Sweep! Guest Cole Mitchem

A new Rays Your Voice dropped yesterday! Cole and I recorded about an hour before the news broke that Tommy Romero would be called up and is expected to make his Major League debut tonight against Oakland. So, while we don’t get to talk about Romero as an exciting pitching prospect that is getting his shot in the big leagues (and maybe for an extended period of time with Patiño going down injured), we do break down how the Rays looked in their opening series against Baltimore.

It was about as close to a perfect series of baseball as you can get, with the Rays holding the O’s to just 4 runs over three games, and finishing the weekend with an 8-0 rout to complete the sweep.

We also preview this week’s games and end the show by overreacting to the three-game sample size with some new season predictions.

