Rays 2, White Sox 3: The Day Was Ceased Instead of Seized

The Tampa Bay Rays fell 3-2 to the Chicago White Sox.

Tonight was more than simply one game of 162 in a season as we celebrate Jackie Robinson Day. Since 2009, all on-field personnel in major league baseball have worn the No. 42. This year the No. 42 was in Dodger Blue for the 75th anniversary of the breaking of baseballs color barrier.

Starting our Windy City road trip on the south side#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/dILOzJ67Hn — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 15, 2022

White Sox starter Dylan Cease came into the game with a 1-0 record and 1.80 ERA. Through the first three innings of the game the only baserunner he allowed was a Wander Franco single in the top of the first before getting caught stealing at second base.

Drew Rasmussen started for the Rays and faced the White Sox for the first time in his career. After allowing a leadoff single to Tim Anderson, Rasmussen recovered quickly to retire the next three batters in order.

Things got a little wonky in the bottom of the second inning for the Rays starting with a ground-rule double to right field hit by Gavin Sheets. Sheets moved over to third on a Leury Garcia groundout and would eventually score on a wild pitch that got away from Francisco Mejía to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead.

The bottom of the third inning could have shared sponsors with the stadium as it was essentially guaranteed hard-hit balls at Guaranteed Rate field. Jake Burger set the tone with a leadoff home run (EV 106.6 MPH, 430 feet) to extend the White Sox lead to 2-0. Rasmussen retired the next three batters in order getting Anderson (EV 98.6, xBA .560), Luis Robert (EV 101.3, xBA .580), and Jose Abreau (EV 100.2, xBA .650) to all flyout.

Fire up the grill. pic.twitter.com/kDzdbrjHKQ — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 16, 2022

The Rays had an opportunity for some offense in the 4th inning and weren’t able to capitalize on it. Franco got his second single of the day before getting out at second base again after a Randy Arozarena grounder to third base. Arozarena advanced to second as Ji-Man Choi drew a walk in the next at-bat but the inning came to a close on a Yandy Diaz pop out in foul territory.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Garcia hit a double to leadoff the inning before advancing to third base on an Andrew Vaughn groundout. Burger followed with his second RBI of the night on a single to right field, scoring Garcia, and extending the White Sox lead to 3-0. Rasmussen was able to retire the final two batters of the inning to become the first Rays starter to complete five innings of work with a final line of 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 BB, and 2K on 68 pitches.

The Rays offense kept hope alive in the sixth inning. Brandon Lowe drew a walk to leadoff the inning. Cease’s night came to a close after he got Franco to flyout and a strikeout to Arozarena. Cease finished his night with 5.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, and 8 K on 91 pitchers.

Aaron Bummer came in to replace Cease and for White Sox fans provided anything but relief. Ji-Man Choi hit a RBI-double as the first batter he faced, scoring Brandon Lowe. On the next pitch, Diaz made it back-to-back RBI doubles scoring Choi. The Rays sent Mike Zunino to the plate next to pinch hit for Josh Lowe and Zunino lined out to center field to stop the rally.

Back-to-back RBI doubles from Ji-Man and Yandy trim the lead to one pic.twitter.com/hJ18cM4bXn — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 16, 2022

Brett Phillips provided a defensive highlight for the Rays with an incredible diving catch in the bottom of the sixth inning allowing Jason Adam to retire the White Sox in order.

The final positive moment for the Rays was a Manuel Margot single and stolen base in the seventh inning as no more runs would score as they lose to the White Sox 3-2 to start the series.

With the loss the Rays fall to 4-4 on the season. Tomorrow is the second game of the series as Corey Kluber is scheduled to start for the Rays with Michael Kopech taking the mound for the White Sox at 2:10pm ET.