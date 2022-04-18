BreakingT releases new Rays shirts for 2022

Our friends at BreakingT have a couple of new Rays shirts celebrating Rays players that you might find tempting!

The best of the bunch is the outline and signature of the next Ohtani himself, Brett Phillips!

Ever since he balked his way into our hearts (and the Pitching Ninja’s annual awards), the local kid with his unmistakable outline has become must-see TV when he takes the mound.

Brett Phillips-tani. Pitching Legend.



The pointing. pic.twitter.com/h0kE1XU3lS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 12, 2022

But that’s not the only face of the franchise. The Rays new 200 million dollar man Wander Franco has three shirts of his own:

As well as six shirts that involve the 2021 Rookie of the Year:

And if you’re caught between the two, there’s this just in time for the midterm elections:

Oh, and if you’re looking for throwback swag, they’ve got you covered there too:

You can find all the great Rays shirts at BreakingT!

Grid View















See a favorite? Get it here!