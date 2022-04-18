Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Tough Week

It was a tough week to be a Rays fan. Coming off a sweep of the Orioles on opening weekend, the Rays dropped three of four to the A’s, and the first two to the White Sox in Chicago. On the bright side, they looked good salvaging the final White Sox game to get back to .500. This week, they travel waaaaaaay up to the North Side for a three game set against the Cubs before a welcomed off day on Thursday. Then it’s a three game weekend tilt in St. Pete against the Red Sox.

The weekend in Chicago may not have gone to script, but they did make some fun defensive plays, including a home run stealing grab by Josh Lowe.

Josh Lowe brought it back pic.twitter.com/K17uWtspwk — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2022

KK with the most KK response.

“For him to make that play, I was just living vicariously,” #Rays Kiermaier said of Josh Lowe. “That was awesome. Reminds me of a young Kevin Kiermaier.’’ https://t.co/rqgzzg6PzV — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 18, 2022

The Rays were involved in one of the most heartwarming stories you’ll hear all year. Our own Ashley MacLennan rounded up all the news you’ll need.

Ben Clemens on Drew Rasmussen’s slider.

Drew Rasmussen Made Sweeping Changes to His Slider https://t.co/fJrSt33wU0 — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) April 13, 2022

As the Rays head to the Friendly Confines, here’s a bit from Jay Jaffe on Seiya Suzuki.

Seiya Suzuki Has Been a Hit So Far https://t.co/fTC7HEWZmK — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) April 15, 2022

The Rays acquired Javy Guerra from the Padres for cash considerations. No, not the 36 year old reliever. The 26 year old pitcher who used to be a top 100 shortstop.

The #Rays have acquired RH Javy Guerra from San Diego for cash considerations. To make room on the 40-man, RH Shane Baz (arthroscopic surgery, right elbow) was transferred to the 60-day IL. Guerra will join the #Rays and a corresponding move will be announced when he reports. — Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) April 16, 2022

The corresponding move was Tommy Romero, who finished his first big league stint with a couple solid innings on Sunday before heading back to Durham.

#Rays send down Romero, opening roster spot for Javy Guerra to be added on Monday — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 17, 2022

After DFAing Dusten Knight earlier when they called up Phoenix Sanders, the Rays found out they get to keep The Dusty Knight after all.

RHP Dusten Knight will stay with #Rays, having cleared waivers and accepted outright assignment to Triple-A @DurhamBulls — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 17, 2022

Topper on the Kiermaier brothers.

“Having one Kiermaier in the big leagues was crazy with me making it, but let alone two,” #Rays Kevin said. “I’m so proud of him. And just crazy how everything has kind of come to fruition for us in the baseball world.”#Cubs ⁦@LifeAtPurdue⁩ https://t.co/ABahjBW5UG — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 17, 2022

MLB.com’s Adam Berry on how the Rays pitching situation has turned into such a scramble, and more.

Sugar Shane sat down with Neil.

Did you miss @Sugar_ShaneM on This Week in @RaysBaseball on @RaysRadio

The full episode is now on Apple podcasts, Spotify and https://t.co/nDAFWLJrhy — Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) April 18, 2022

Topper on Phoenix rising.

A #Rays Tales look at how a ⁦@USFBaseball⁩ senior who got a $7,500 bonus turned into big-leaguer Phoenix Sanders. Plus a look at notable homegrown #Rays, and rumblings on Phillips, Choi, Chloe Grimes, more https://t.co/0Fz5g0H9r6 — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 17, 2022

The Rays aren’t the only club off to a rough start.

The Yankees have scored 30 runs in their first 10 games, their fewest through 10 games since 1977.



Sunday was the first time they were shutout by the Orioles since 2016. pic.twitter.com/bKsenN4bgE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 17, 2022

Hyun Jin Ryu is on the shelf for the Jays.

Toronto Blue Jays place starting pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu on 10-day injured listhttps://t.co/iGZMfmZrfa — CP24 (@CP24) April 17, 2022

John Means is gonna be out for a bit.

Hyde said Means getting second opinions on elbow. Gonna be awhile - to get results and for him to pitch again. Hyde doesn’t know if Means will pitch again in 2022. Said doesn’t expect him back anytime soon #orioles — Roch Kubatko (@masnRoch) April 16, 2022

Jackie Robinson Day was this past Friday. Dayn Perry took a dive into Robinson’s often forgotten time with the Negro League Kansas City Monarchs.

I undertook a detailed look at Jackie Robinson's 1945 turn with the Kansas City Monarchs. https://t.co/TA4rlB4xHm — Dayn Perry (@daynperry) April 15, 2022

Joe Maddon intentionally walked Corey Seager.

With the bases loaded.

In the fourth inning!

Joe Posnanski tries to make sense of it.

When it came to Joe Maddon intentionally walking Corey Seager with the bases loaded, it was hard to tell which was loonier -- the move itself or the explanation afterward. https://t.co/QEHDN1gIqT — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) April 16, 2022

Tim Newcomb in Popular Mechanics on how baseballs fly,

Engineers at @WSUPullman created special testing to determine the drag on #MLB baseballs (including tiny changes in seam height) and regularly monitor the league's baseballs. My latest for @PopMech https://t.co/A8fSG8oGHS pic.twitter.com/0nw3nliuwx — Tim Newcomb (@tdnewcomb) April 12, 2022

Jarrett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus on the mess MLB has made of the International player situation. Craig tells us that this story is available to basic subscribers, which means it will only cost you an email address.

MLB has made things bad enough in IFA that their long-sought international draft has become the best option right now, says @jaseidler:https://t.co/SyRyRWtF8D — craig online. (@cdgoldstein) April 12, 2022

You weren’t wrong if you thought an unusual number of top prospects broke camp with their respective big clubs this year. The why is a little trickier.

So we know the who, what, when and where of Top 100 Prospects making their debuts on or around Opening Day.



.https://t.co/72aVT2qVUG — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) April 15, 2022

Speaking of top prospects, the Padres MacKenzie Gore finally made his big league debut over the weekend. It went well!

Some things don’t come easy. For two grueling summers, MacKenzie Gore’s big league debut was tantalizingly out of reach.



And then, suddenly, it was here. And he had really, truly earned it.



Worth the wait, Gore says. Worth all those struggles, too. https://t.co/HLXf05yEfH — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) April 16, 2022

Reds COO Phil Castellini really stepped in it, not just once —

Phil Castellini doesn’t care what the fans think because you have no choice but to root for them. Or the team will be sold and moved. pic.twitter.com/FKGBV88TSg — Wooooo™ (@WoooooTheReds) April 12, 2022

— but twice!

He followed this up with a statement that had everything but a deep drive to left.

#Reds president Phil Castellini issued the following statement: "I apologize to Reds fans and regret the comments that I made earlier today. We love this city, we love this team, and we love our fans. I understand how our fans feel and I am sorry." — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) April 13, 2022

Speaking of putting your foot in your mouth, Alec Bohm was caught saying “I hate this f*cking place,” after committing three errors and receiving some sarcastic cheers. This did not go over very well with the Philly faithful. But unlike Phil Castellini, Bohm owned up to it.

Phillies' Alec Bohm apologizes for derogatory comments during 'frustrating' game vs. Mets https://t.co/gYSs6jz6Hm — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) April 12, 2022

We all say stupid shit sometimes. Just own it, apologize, and move on. It’s not that hard. Now, it probably helped that 1) everybody in the stands hates that f*cking place too, and 2) he had a clutch hit later in the game. But Philly fans gave him a standing ovation the next day.

The Philly fans gave Alec Bohm a standing ovation in his first AB after he owned up to his "I fucking hate this place" comment from yesterday's game.



Good sports town pic.twitter.com/w1Uu2PBuQl — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 13, 2022

When Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected, Alyssa Nakken became the first woman in MLB history to coach on the field.

.@SFGiants' Alyssa Nakken becomes the first woman to coach on the field in an MLB game, taking over as first-base coach tonight. https://t.co/BSeKcJk3bQ pic.twitter.com/UkG33bbDqk — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2022

Over in Japan’s NPB, Rōki Sasaki nearly pulled a Vander Meer, following up his perfect game last week with eight more perfect innings this week, before he was pulled for pitch count issues. And you thought Kevin Cash was bad!

Rōki Sasaki, Unhittable Splitters.



8 Perfect Innings (with 14Ks), taken out with a PG intact...after throwing a Perfect Game with 19Ks last outing. Insanity. pic.twitter.com/sKpLotnHCp — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 17, 2022

Oh, and Clayton Kershaw was pulled after seven perfect innings and 80 pitches.

When Dave Roberts pulled Clayton Kershaw seven innings into a perfect game, it made sense given the recent context.@emmabaccellieri on why it didn’t make sense given, well, everything else https://t.co/RfuzSZmpNE — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2022

Rays legend Travis d’Arnaud.

the oscars were two weeks ago, travis d’arnaud!!! pic.twitter.com/45wAtzngt1 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 13, 2022

New rules in the minors have drastically sped up the games.

I've been studying MiLB pace of play and time of game for more than a decade.



I've never seen anything like what we saw last night. The beginning of enforcement of new rules cut nearly half an hour of game times.https://t.co/brKgHscfxr — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) April 16, 2022

A good piece from Lookout Landing.

For baseball fans who have lost someone https://t.co/aKrz6rGhn5 — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) April 13, 2022

Great news from Rays superfan Dickie V.

Just rec’d GREAT NEWS vs Lymphoma from Dr Brown / he said that after analyzing by bloodwork that I’m clear to RING THE BELL.This is MY @MarchMadnessMBB CHAMPIONSHIP. THANKS to my medical TEAM @SMHCS & Dr Brown @espn STAFF + my family & everyone that has sent me & ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/HUOEw4hR5b — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) April 14, 2022

Prayers for Blue Jays legend Buck Martinez.

A message from Buck Martinez pic.twitter.com/iZxEpiiPQ6 — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) April 17, 2022

John Sterling gonna John Sterling.

“IT IS GONE!!”



“...but caught. Boy, I thought that was gone.”



pic.twitter.com/tnBjizEBdT — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) April 14, 2022

There have been some brutal zones called so far this year. I think this guy in Chicago is all of us.

Guy in the crowd yelling at the ump:



️ "That's why we're gonna replace you with machines!" pic.twitter.com/cj3tJjBMUk — Welcome to the Ump Show (@umpjob) April 17, 2022

The Astros get Wordle’d.

Tonight’s Wordle at the Mariners vs. Astros game



(Via @tedswarren) pic.twitter.com/cXVo9MiAdn — The Baseball Newsletter (@bbletter) April 17, 2022

Ripken the Bat Dog made his 2022 debut over the weekend.

You are watching a master at work@RipkenTheBatDog pic.twitter.com/guscyZAZi5 — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) April 16, 2022

And for your palate cleanse, watch the University of Virginia turn a triple play — thanks in part to the first baseman forgetting how many outs there were.