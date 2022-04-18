 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Tough Week

Sure, it was a bad week. But at least Cash hasn’t pulled anybody in the middle of a perfect game!

By John Ford
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

It was a tough week to be a Rays fan. Coming off a sweep of the Orioles on opening weekend, the Rays dropped three of four to the A’s, and the first two to the White Sox in Chicago. On the bright side, they looked good salvaging the final White Sox game to get back to .500. This week, they travel waaaaaaay up to the North Side for a three game set against the Cubs before a welcomed off day on Thursday. Then it’s a three game weekend tilt in St. Pete against the Red Sox.

Let’s check out the news.

The weekend in Chicago may not have gone to script, but they did make some fun defensive plays, including a home run stealing grab by Josh Lowe.

KK with the most KK response.

The Rays were involved in one of the most heartwarming stories you’ll hear all year. Our own Ashley MacLennan rounded up all the news you’ll need.

Ben Clemens on Drew Rasmussen’s slider.

As the Rays head to the Friendly Confines, here’s a bit from Jay Jaffe on Seiya Suzuki.

The Rays acquired Javy Guerra from the Padres for cash considerations. No, not the 36 year old reliever. The 26 year old pitcher who used to be a top 100 shortstop.

The corresponding move was Tommy Romero, who finished his first big league stint with a couple solid innings on Sunday before heading back to Durham.

After DFAing Dusten Knight earlier when they called up Phoenix Sanders, the Rays found out they get to keep The Dusty Knight after all.

Topper on the Kiermaier brothers.

MLB.com’s Adam Berry on how the Rays pitching situation has turned into such a scramble, and more.

Sugar Shane sat down with Neil.

Topper on Phoenix rising.

The Rays aren’t the only club off to a rough start.

Hyun Jin Ryu is on the shelf for the Jays.

John Means is gonna be out for a bit.

Jackie Robinson Day was this past Friday. Dayn Perry took a dive into Robinson’s often forgotten time with the Negro League Kansas City Monarchs.

Joe Maddon intentionally walked Corey Seager.

With the bases loaded.

In the fourth inning!

Joe Posnanski tries to make sense of it.

Tim Newcomb in Popular Mechanics on how baseballs fly,

Jarrett Seidler at Baseball Prospectus on the mess MLB has made of the International player situation. Craig tells us that this story is available to basic subscribers, which means it will only cost you an email address.

You weren’t wrong if you thought an unusual number of top prospects broke camp with their respective big clubs this year. The why is a little trickier.

Speaking of top prospects, the Padres MacKenzie Gore finally made his big league debut over the weekend. It went well!

Reds COO Phil Castellini really stepped in it, not just once —

— but twice!

He followed this up with a statement that had everything but a deep drive to left.

Speaking of putting your foot in your mouth, Alec Bohm was caught saying “I hate this f*cking place,” after committing three errors and receiving some sarcastic cheers. This did not go over very well with the Philly faithful. But unlike Phil Castellini, Bohm owned up to it.

We all say stupid shit sometimes. Just own it, apologize, and move on. It’s not that hard. Now, it probably helped that 1) everybody in the stands hates that f*cking place too, and 2) he had a clutch hit later in the game. But Philly fans gave him a standing ovation the next day.

When Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson was ejected, Alyssa Nakken became the first woman in MLB history to coach on the field.

Over in Japan’s NPB, Rōki Sasaki nearly pulled a Vander Meer, following up his perfect game last week with eight more perfect innings this week, before he was pulled for pitch count issues. And you thought Kevin Cash was bad!

Oh, and Clayton Kershaw was pulled after seven perfect innings and 80 pitches.

Rays legend Travis d’Arnaud.

New rules in the minors have drastically sped up the games.

A good piece from Lookout Landing.

Great news from Rays superfan Dickie V.

Prayers for Blue Jays legend Buck Martinez.

John Sterling gonna John Sterling.

There have been some brutal zones called so far this year. I think this guy in Chicago is all of us.

The Astros get Wordle’d.

Ripken the Bat Dog made his 2022 debut over the weekend.

And for your palate cleanse, watch the University of Virginia turn a triple play — thanks in part to the first baseman forgetting how many outs there were.

