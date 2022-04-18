Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Hate having to travel all the way to Chicago from *checks notes* Chicago MLB needs to reorganize these road trips. By Brett Phillips Apr 18, 2022, 7:15pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Hate having to travel all the way to Chicago from *checks notes* Chicago Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Series Preview: Rays vs Cubs Jason Adam looks like a high leverage reliever BreakingT releases new Rays shirts for 2022 View from the Catwalks: Mama said there would be weeks like this Rays 9, White Sox 3: Earned the Easter W! GDT: I love baseball Loading comments...
Loading comments...