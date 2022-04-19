Rays prospects and minor leagues: Williams continues strong start

Since there still haven’t been a lot of games, something to keep an eye on is Vidal Brujan’s health. He’s only played in two games this season, and Marc Topkin reported Monday that it’s due to knee soreness. He also said he’s expected back in the lineup soon.
Triple-A Durham Bulls (4-8, 9th out of 10)
Durham shut out in home opener
Bulls bash 4 homers in win
Durham erases early deficit
Bulls allow 5 unanswered runs
Durham sunk by 9 unanswered runs
Bulls drop series to Jumbo Shrimp
Jonathan Aranda: 2-for-20, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K (.467)
Rene Pinto: 6-for-17, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K (.727)
Ford Proctor: 3-for-15, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 1-for-1 SB (.798)
Calvin Faucher: 4 1⁄3 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K (4.70)
Joel Peguero: 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (4.15)
Colin Poche: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (0.00)
Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (4-4, 2nd out of 4)
Montgomery can’t get out of early hole in home opener
Biscuits bash 5 homers in win
Bradley, early offense earn another win
Montgomery falls in 10 innings
Biscuits drop another
Curtis Mead: 6-for-14, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 K, 0-for-1 SB (1.054)
Greg Jones: 1-for-13, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 5 BB, 8 K, 5-for-6 SB (.423)
Austin Shenton: 3-for-12, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K (1.057)
Kameron Misner: 3-for-14, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 9 K, 0-for-1 SB (.590)
Taj Bradley: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (2.00)
Ian Seymour: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (9.95)
Jayden Murray: 3 2⁄3 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K (2.70)
High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (8-1, 1st out of 7)
Hernandez, Williams lead rout of Hickory
Hot Rods drop 1-0 game
Bowling Green offense rebounds in win
Hot Rods rally for 10-inning win
Infante drives in 3 to open doubleheader with win
Bowling Green sweeps doubleheader
Osleivis Basabe: 3-for-16, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 3 K, 0-for-1 SB (.598)
Heriberto Hernandez: 4-for-17, 5 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, 9 K, 1-for-1 SB (1.072)
Alika Williams: 2-for-8, 3 R, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 1 K (.658)
Seth Johnson: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K (0.00)
Franklin Dacosta: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (0.00)
Mason Montgomery: 3 2⁄3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K (0.00)
Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (5-4, T-2nd out of 6)
Charleston drops series opener
Bats quiet in RiverDogs loss
Charleston snaps brief losing streak
Williams’ 1st pro homer backs strong pitching
Early deficit too much for RiverDogs
Charleston earns series split
Carson Williams: 7-for-20, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K, 2-for-3 SB (.959)
Willy Vasquez: 3-for-21, 2 R, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 9 K, 1-for-1 SB (.632)
Dru Baker: 7-for-15, 2 R, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K, 1-for-2 SB (1.327)
Sandy Gaston: 2 IP, 3 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 K (19.29)
JJ Goss: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (4.50)
Patrick Wicklander: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K (0.00)
Stats are from Baseball Reference.
This week’s games
Durham
Tuesday, April 19 @ Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Wednesday, April 20 @ Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Thursday, April 21 @ Norfolk 12:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Friday, April 22 @ Norfolk 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, April 23 @ Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, April 24 @ Norfolk 1:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Montgomery
Tuesday, April 19 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Wednesday, April 20 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Thursday, April 21 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Friday, April 22 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, April 23 @ Pensacola 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, April 24 @ Pensacola 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Bowling Green
Tuesday, April 19 vs. Rome 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Wednesday, April 20 vs. Rome 12:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Thursday, April 21 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Friday, April 22 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, April 23 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, April 24 vs. Rome 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Charleston
Tuesday, April 19 @ Salem 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Wednesday, April 20 @ Salem 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Thursday, April 21 @ Salem 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Friday, April 22 @ Salem 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, April 23 @ Salem 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, April 24 @ Salem 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Scouting the opposition
Norfolk Tides (Baltimore)
8-4 (2nd out of 10)
Offense: 76 R (T-2nd out of 20) (.824 OPS (2nd out of 20)
Pitching: 3.70 ERA (4th out of 20) 1.33 WHIP (7th out of 20)
Top-30 prospects: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2), OF Kyle Stowers (7), RHP Kyle Bradish (9), 2B Terrin Vavra (14), 2B Jahmai Jones (19), LHP Kevin Smith (20), LHP Alex Wells (27), LHP Zac Lowther (28), RHP Kyle Brnovich (29)
Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami)
3-6 (3rd out of 4)
Offense: 44 R (3rd out of 8) .738 OPS (2nd out of 8)
Pitching: 3.72 ERA (6th out of 8) 1.21 WHIP (3rd out of 8)
Top-30 prospects: RHP Eury Perez (1), RHP Zach McCambley (16), OF Jerar Encarnacion (25), OF Griffin Conine (28)
Rome Braves
6-3 (T-2nd out of 6)
Offense: 48 R (7th out of 12) .732 OPS (7th out of 12)
Pitching: 4.05 ERA (4th out of 12) 1.35 WHIP (3rd out of 12)
Top-30 prospects: IF Vaughn Grissom (9)
Salem Red Sox
7-2 (1st out of 6)
Offense: 67 R (2nd out of 12) .738 OPS (6th out of 12)
Pitching: 4.56 ERA (6th out of 12) 1.34 WHIP (4th out of 12)
Top-30 prospects: SS Marcelo Mayer (1), 1B Blaze Jordan (7), RHP Wilkelman Gonzalez (13), SS Brainer Bonaci (18), C Nathan Hickey (24), IF Eddinson Paulino (29)
