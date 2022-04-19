Rays prospects and minor leagues: Williams continues strong start

Since there still haven’t been a lot of games, something to keep an eye on is Vidal Brujan’s health. He’s only played in two games this season, and Marc Topkin reported Monday that it’s due to knee soreness. He also said he’s expected back in the lineup soon.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (4-8, 9th out of 10)

Durham shut out in home opener

Bulls bash 4 homers in win

Durham erases early deficit

Bulls allow 5 unanswered runs

Durham sunk by 9 unanswered runs

Bulls drop series to Jumbo Shrimp

Jonathan Aranda: 2-for-20, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K (.467)

Rene Pinto: 6-for-17, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K (.727)

Ford Proctor: 3-for-15, 1 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 1-for-1 SB (.798)

Calvin Faucher: 4 1⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K (4.70)

Joel Peguero: 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (4.15)

Colin Poche: 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K (0.00)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (4-4, 2nd out of 4)

Montgomery can’t get out of early hole in home opener

Biscuits bash 5 homers in win

Bradley, early offense earn another win

Montgomery falls in 10 innings

Biscuits drop another

Curtis Mead: 6-for-14, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 K, 0-for-1 SB (1.054)

Greg Jones: 1-for-13, 1 R, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 5 BB, 8 K, 5-for-6 SB (.423)

Austin Shenton: 3-for-12, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 7 K (1.057)

Kameron Misner: 3-for-14, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 9 K, 0-for-1 SB (.590)

Taj Bradley: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (2.00)

Ian Seymour: 4 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (9.95)

Jayden Murray: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 5 K (2.70)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (8-1, 1st out of 7)

Hernandez, Williams lead rout of Hickory

Hot Rods drop 1-0 game

Bowling Green offense rebounds in win

Hot Rods rally for 10-inning win

Infante drives in 3 to open doubleheader with win

Bowling Green sweeps doubleheader

Osleivis Basabe: 3-for-16, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 3 K, 0-for-1 SB (.598)

Heriberto Hernandez: 4-for-17, 5 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 4 BB, 9 K, 1-for-1 SB (1.072)

Alika Williams: 2-for-8, 3 R, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 1 K (.658)

Seth Johnson: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K (0.00)

Franklin Dacosta: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K (0.00)

Mason Montgomery: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 K (0.00)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (5-4, T-2nd out of 6)

Charleston drops series opener

Bats quiet in RiverDogs loss

Charleston snaps brief losing streak

Williams’ 1st pro homer backs strong pitching

Early deficit too much for RiverDogs

Charleston earns series split

Carson Williams: 7-for-20, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K, 2-for-3 SB (.959)

Willy Vasquez: 3-for-21, 2 R, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 9 K, 1-for-1 SB (.632)

Dru Baker: 7-for-15, 2 R, 2 3B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K, 1-for-2 SB (1.327)

Sandy Gaston: 2 IP, 3 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 1 K (19.29)

JJ Goss: 2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (4.50)

Patrick Wicklander: 4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 10 K (0.00)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, April 19 @ Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 20 @ Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 21 @ Norfolk 12:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 22 @ Norfolk 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 23 @ Norfolk 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 24 @ Norfolk 1:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, April 19 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 20 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 21 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 22 @ Pensacola 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 23 @ Pensacola 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 24 @ Pensacola 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, April 19 vs. Rome 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 20 vs. Rome 12:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 21 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 22 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 23 vs. Rome 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 24 vs. Rome 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, April 19 @ Salem 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 20 @ Salem 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 21 @ Salem 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 22 @ Salem 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 23 @ Salem 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 24 @ Salem 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Scouting the opposition

Norfolk Tides (Baltimore)

8-4 (2nd out of 10)

Offense: 76 R (T-2nd out of 20) (.824 OPS (2nd out of 20)

Pitching: 3.70 ERA (4th out of 20) 1.33 WHIP (7th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2), OF Kyle Stowers (7), RHP Kyle Bradish (9), 2B Terrin Vavra (14), 2B Jahmai Jones (19), LHP Kevin Smith (20), LHP Alex Wells (27), LHP Zac Lowther (28), RHP Kyle Brnovich (29)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami)

3-6 (3rd out of 4)

Offense: 44 R (3rd out of 8) .738 OPS (2nd out of 8)

Pitching: 3.72 ERA (6th out of 8) 1.21 WHIP (3rd out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Eury Perez (1), RHP Zach McCambley (16), OF Jerar Encarnacion (25), OF Griffin Conine (28)

Rome Braves

6-3 (T-2nd out of 6)

Offense: 48 R (7th out of 12) .732 OPS (7th out of 12)

Pitching: 4.05 ERA (4th out of 12) 1.35 WHIP (3rd out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: IF Vaughn Grissom (9)

Salem Red Sox

7-2 (1st out of 6)

Offense: 67 R (2nd out of 12) .738 OPS (6th out of 12)

Pitching: 4.56 ERA (6th out of 12) 1.34 WHIP (4th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: SS Marcelo Mayer (1), 1B Blaze Jordan (7), RHP Wilkelman Gonzalez (13), SS Brainer Bonaci (18), C Nathan Hickey (24), IF Eddinson Paulino (29)