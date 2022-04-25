 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: And I think to myself, what a Wanderful world

Ozzie in the streets, Barry in the sheets

By John Ford
The Rays put up a winning week, taking two of three in Chicago from the Cubs, and two of three from the Red Sox at the Trop, improving to 9-7 overall, good for third place in the AL East. They are off today, before welcoming the Mariners and Twins for a pair of three game sets.

On to the news!

The Legend of Wander Franco continues to grow, after Xander Bogaerts called him “Ozzie Smith with the glove and Barry Bonds with the bat. A little hyperbole, but you can hardly blame him after Wander’s first multi-homer game on Friday as well a sensational catch (and this one and this one on Saturday). So maybe he is Ozzie in the streets, Barry in the sheets.

The Rays did a little roster juggling with the COVID list. Colin Poche was also recalled.

John Romano misses pitchers hitting.

This plot of Josh Fleming’s 4/19 outing against the Cubs is an amazing donut.

I’ll be honest, I don’t even know what this is.

In a “bigger than baseball” moment, Tyler Zombro took the mound for the first time since taking a traumatic liner off the head last year. He worked a scoreless inning, giving up one hit.

Kevin Kiermaier, who always dreamed of hitting a walk off homer, delivered on Saturday in electric fashion. It was also historic.

Did Guyer call it?

In Team Champa Bay news, Steven Stamkos broke Marty St. Louis’ all time Bolts points record.

A cool video tribute featuring Marty.

This blistering article on the Oakland A’s attendance collapse places blame where it belongs: on ownership and MLB.

The Yankee Letter is due to be released this week.

Ken Rosenthal on MLB adjusting some PED rules.

Jeff Passan on the pitch clock.

Our own Brian Menéndez writes about Jalen Beeks over at Baseball Prospectus.

Daniel Epstein a BPro on the return of the sinker/slider guy.

Charlie Montoyo with a truth bomb about those poor opponents who won’t be able to play in Toronto because they are unvaccinated.

This is really neat. The Mets have installed a Sensory Nook for fans who have issues with overstimulation.

DRB alum Carl Gonzalez makes an appearance in this feel good piece on Cam Booser.

It’s possible that the Diamondbacks themselves played a small role. Analyst Carl Gonzalez saw the video and flagged pro scout Chris Carminucci, who knows the independent leagues better than anyone in the game. Carminucci sent an email to his wide Rolodex of indy ball contacts, suggesting Booser as a possible addition. If Booser hooked on with a team, the Diamondbacks would be better able to gauge his talent.

This week in “things no one asked for,” Joe West is getting a podcast.

You probably saw the viral video of the JUCO pitcher spearing his opponent after a home run. The pitcher, Owen Woodward, has been dismissed for the team.

In more brawl news, the Portland Sea Dogs and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies got in a — well, a rumble.

In the eighth inning of a one run Tigers/Yankees game this past Thursday, Miguel Cabrera came to the plate against lefty Lucas Luetge with first base open. After a short discussion, the Yankees walked Miggy to get the platoon advantage against left handed hitter Austin Meadows. And nobody cared.

Oh, wait, yes they did, because Miggy was one hit away from 3000 hits. Which meant that the internet had OPINIONS. Chief opinion haver was the normally level headed Joe Posnanski.

There’s more, but y’all know how to click. Tom Tango actually brought some numbers to the table instead of just emotion.

Finally on Saturday, Miguel Cabrera got 3,000. In doing so, he become just the seventh player in Major League history to tally 3000 hits and 500 homers.

Never change, Bob.

Manny Randhawa at MLB.com on who else has a shot at 3000. Apparently not Wander, but maybe Hosmer? Le sigh.

Okay, this one is better. Stephen J. Nesbitt at The Athletic on why there might be a long wait.

Orioles ace John Means is getting TJS.

Free agent Michael Conforno will have season ending surgery. Shoulda signed that QO, buddy.

Jay Jaffe on the rise of no-hit bids.

Bob Nightengale notes that offense is down, and wonders if the baseball is to blame?

Candace Buckner thinks the unwritten rules gotta go.

An oldie but a goody: Phil Mushnick thinks analytics are killing the game.

On Saturday, the Yankees walked it off against the Guardians, prompting Yankee fans to throw trash on the field and at the Guardian outfielders. Which makes no sense, until you remember that, oh yeah, these are Yankees fans.

In response, the Yankees increased security in the stands.

The Hall of Fame made some changes to how they do things.

In Japan, Rōki Sasaki finally gave up a hit.

Kyle Schwarber has had quite enough of Angel Hernandez’s bullshit. To me, here are the best parts of this clip: 1) The violent yet safe equipment throw 2) Josh Hader trying not to laugh 3) Andrew McCutchen trying not to laugh and failing 4) Schwarber getting his money’s worth without staying too long 5) The hand/arm/body motions! 6) The entire Brewer’s bench looking on in agreement.

In case you were wondering, yes, it was that bad.

Finally, this shot of KK and Tricia after his walk off has got to be photo of the year.

