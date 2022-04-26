Rays prospects and minor leagues: Zombro makes season debut

After his terrifying head injury last season, Tyler Zombro was back in action for Durham Sunday. It was a great moment — Norfolk was prepared, and players from both teams came out of the dugout to give him a standing ovation.

The moment @T_Zombro24 was announced as the new pitcher in Norfolk, with both teams coming out of their dugouts to applaud Z.



First class, @NorfolkTides.



Thank you.#KEEPGOING pic.twitter.com/fMx2ihPPBi — Durham Bulls (@DurhamBulls) April 24, 2022

Triple-A Durham Bulls (7-11, T-8th out of 10)

Durham allows 6 unanswered runs in loss

Bulls shut out

Durham routs Norfolk

Early deficit too much for Bulls

Durham hangs on in Yarbrough’s return

Bats back Zombro in return

Vidal Brujan: 2-for-9, 3 R, 1 3B, 3 BB, 2 K, 1-for-1 SB (.925)

Jonathan Aranda: 11-for-25, 5 R, 4 2B, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 3 BB, 2 K (.733)

Rene Pinto: 3-for-12, 1 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K (.729)

Ford Proctor: 3-for-18, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 9 K (.690)

Ryan Yarbrough: one-third IP, 1 H, 2 R (1 ER), 4 BB, 0 K

Tommy Romero: 3 IP, 4 H, 5 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 4 K (4.05)

Calvin Faucher: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K (3.72)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (7-7, 2nd out of 4)

Montgomery wins opener in Pensacola

Biscuits allow 5 unanswered runs in loss

Montgomery wastes Bradley’s 5 scoreless innings

Jones, Qsar lead Biscuits over Blue Wahoos

Montgomery hangs on for win

Biscuits drop series finale

Curtis Mead: 3-for-19, 2 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 5 K (.816)

Greg Jones: 5-for-22, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 9 K, 2-for-2 SB (.575)

Austin Shenton: 4-for-17, 1 R, 1 2B, 4 BB, 5 K (.906)

Kameron Misner: 4-for-14, 5 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 8 BB, 6 K, 1-for-1 SB (.805)

Blake Hunt: 1-for-11, 1 R, 3 K (.655)

Taj Bradley: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K (1.29)

Ian Seymour: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (10.00)

Jayden Murray: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 2 K (3.09)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (11-4, 1st out of 7)

Dyer walk-off single lifts Bowling Green

Hot Rods can’t rally from early deficit

Hernandez, Simon homers not enough

Bowling Green falls to Rome

Hot Rods rally late for comeback win

Bowling Green crushes Rome to split series

Alika Williams: 2-for-9, 2 R, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K (.659)

Osleivis Basabe: 6-for-20, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 K, 1-for-1 SB (.622)

Heriberto Hernandez: 6-for-20, 4 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K, 1-for-1 SB (1.081)

Seth Johnson: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (5.79)

Joe LaSorsa: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K (2.57)

Sean Mullen: 5 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (2.70)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (10-5, T-1st out of 6)

Charleston crushes Salem

RiverDogs fall to Red Sox

Charleston rallies for 10-inning win

Williams, RiverDogs pile up runs in win

Charleston scores 10 again in another win

Goss, bullpen shut out Salem

Carson Williams: 10-for-20, 6 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K (1.147)

Willy Vasquez: 5-for-25, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 8 RBI, 1 BB, 5 K, 2-for-2 SB (.593)

Dru Baker: 8-for-20, 4 R, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 6 BB, 4 K, 4-for-5 SB (1.295)

Sandy Gaston: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (15.95)

JJ Goss: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K (1.50)

Aneudy Cortorreal: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K (0.00)

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, April 26 vs. Memphis 11:05 a.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 27 vs. Memphis 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 28 vs. Memphis 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 29 vs. Memphis 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 30 vs. Memphis 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 1 vs. Memphis 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, April 26 vs. Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 27 vs. Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 28 vs. Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 29 vs. Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 30 vs. Mississippi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 1 vs. Mississippi 4:33 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, April 26 @ Brooklyn 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 27 @ Brooklyn 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 28 @ Brooklyn 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 29 @ Brooklyn 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 30 @ Brooklyn 2 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 1 @ Brooklyn 2 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, April 26 @ Fredericksburg 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 27 @ Fredericksburg 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 28 @ Fredericksburg 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 29 @ Fredericksburg 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 30 @ Fredericksburg 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 1 @ Fredericksburg 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Scouting the opposition

Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis)

9-9 (T-6th out of 10)

Offense: 97 R (6th out of 20) .744 OPS (6th out of 20)

Pitching: 5.23 ERA (15th out of 20) 1.44 WHIP (14th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: IF Nolan Gorman (2), LHP Matthew Liberatore (3), C Ivan Herrera (5), 1B Juan Yepez (10), OF Alec Burleson (11), 2B Brendan Donovan (14), LHP Zack Thompson (16), RHP Angel Rondon (21), RHP Jake Walsh (25), LHP Connor Thomas (30)

Mississippi Braves

4-11 (4th out of 4)

Offense: 60 R (7th out of 8) .670 OPS (8th out of 8)

Pitching: 4.58 ERA (7th out of 8) WHIP 1.50 WHIP (8th out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: OF Michael Harris (1), OF Jesse Franklin (7), RHP Freddy Tarnok (8), LHP Jared Shuster (11), RHP Darius Vines (12), RHP Indigo Diaz (17), RHP Alan Rangel (23), IF Luke Waddell (27), OF Trey Harris (29)

Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)

8-7 (T-2nd out of 6)

Offense: 46 R (12th out of 12) .580 OPS (12th out of 12)

Pitching: 2.75 ERA (1st out of 12) 1.25 WHIP (3rd out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: 3B Jaylen Palmer (14), RHP Junior Santos (17), IF Jose Peroza (20), 1B J.T. Schwartz (25)

Fredericksburg Nationals

11-4 (1st out of 6)

Offense: 128 R (1st out of 12) .863 OPS (1st out of 12)

Pitching: 5.04 ERA (7th out of 12) 1.37 WHIP (5th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: SS Brady House (3), RHP Andry Lara (6), OF Jeremy De La Rosa (14), SS Sammy Infante (20), C Drew Millas (30)