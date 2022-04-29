Who’s On Worst: The Rookie

With the new season underway and excitement mounting over up-and-coming rookies, we decided that the best possible way to celebrate was to watch one of the very few (maybe only?) Rays-themed baseball movies out there: The Rookie.

A feel-good Disney flick starring Dennis Quaid, The Rookie is the true story of Rays’ reliever Jim Morris, a high school teacher and baseball coach who makes a bet with his students that if they can make it to the state championships, he will attend the open tryouts for the new Tampa Bay Devil Rays. Morris, a former minor leaguer, left the game in his early adulthood due to injury, but was still holding back some electric stuff.

We watched the movie, which is unnecessarily long, and has its high and low points. While it didn’t end up on the bottom of our list, give the podcast a listen to figure out if it’s worth your time, and what our major gripes are.