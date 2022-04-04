 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: It’s almost time

The Rays wind down Spring Training and prepare for Real Games

By John Ford
Okay, we’ve got three more tuneup games before things get real on Friday, when the Rays kick off a three game set at the Trop against the Orioles. Still a few difficult decisions to be made as the roster is currently at 33 after Luke Bard was reassigned.

The Rays don’t sound worried about Austin Meadows.

Among the several moves made last week, Josh Lowe was optioned despite having a great Spring. These are the decisions good teams have to make.

Sounds like Brandon Lowe has a chip on his shoulder.

Tyler Kepner of the New York Times with a great piece on Wander Franco.

Topper on Mike Zunino.

More on Zunino: He’s now a Florida Gator Hall of Famer.

Jayson Stark on the (more) balanced schedule that will debut in 2023. Though maybe Jayson could use a reminder about who the two-time defending AL East champs are.

Drew Rasmussen is doing something different.

Give it up for Rays legend Wilmer Font!

Fangraphs positional power rankings are out.

In cheating news, Carlos Beltrán talks with Evan Drellich about the Astros cheating scandal.

Oh, did you forget that the Yankees had their own cheating scandal? Maybe that’s because they’ve worked very hard to keep things under wraps. But that might be changing.

Update on the jersey patches.

All God’s children got humidors this year.

Umpires will be mic’d up to announce replay review results to the fans.

Home Run Derby X is coming! What does that mean??? I don’t know! But the video is cool.

MLB’s first openly gay umpire, Dale Scott, has a new book out.

The Padres won the Sean Manaea sweepstakes. They are perhaps testing the limits of the axiom “you can never have too much starting pitching.”

Jon Heyman puts into perspective what exactly is going on in Oakland.

The Guardians have also been pretty cheap this offseason, and not just when it comes to payroll.

The Orioles are also pinching pennies at the Major League level, but it looks like they are doing some good things in regards to minor league housing.

Dodgers and White Sox made a pretty big swap.

This doesn’t matter but it still made me laugh.

Spring Training numbers don’t matter, except when they do.

Among top rookies, Bobby Witt Jr. breaks camp with the Royals, Miggy passes the first base mitt to Spencer Torkelson in Detroit, Matt Brash makes the Mariners starting rotation, and Hunter Greene makes the Reds rotation.

Finally, your palate cleanse: just watch this catch.

