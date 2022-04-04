Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: It’s almost time

Okay, we’ve got three more tuneup games before things get real on Friday, when the Rays kick off a three game set at the Trop against the Orioles. Still a few difficult decisions to be made as the roster is currently at 33 after Luke Bard was reassigned.

The Rays don’t sound worried about Austin Meadows.

#Rays attribute Meadows’ quad tightness to dehydration and - paging ⁦@jaysonst⁩ - too much time driving during spring training.

Also notes on Wander’s world growing, Rasmussen’s strong start, Ramirez’s big blast and smooth defense, more https://t.co/osqLNEE7KA — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 4, 2022

Among the several moves made last week, Josh Lowe was optioned despite having a great Spring. These are the decisions good teams have to make.

Sounds like Brandon Lowe has a chip on his shoulder.

Tyler Kepner of the New York Times with a great piece on Wander Franco.

A column on the Rays’ Wander Franco: the contact, the contract and the confidence to mark himself for greatness https://t.co/xk2cO4Dzmy — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) March 30, 2022

Topper on Mike Zunino.

How Mike Zunino made all the Rays happy https://t.co/C57jtbtLhV — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) April 4, 2022

More on Zunino: He’s now a Florida Gator Hall of Famer.

Jayson Stark on the (more) balanced schedule that will debut in 2023. Though maybe Jayson could use a reminder about who the two-time defending AL East champs are.

New from me:



You think the #BlueJays and #Rays will miss those 3 trips to Fenway and the Bronx every year?



Or playing nearly 50 percent of their schedule just vs. the rest of their division? Ha.



How MLB’s new balanced schedule could reshape the AL East https://t.co/9lE1h1OpuN — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 31, 2022

Drew Rasmussen is doing something different.

Looks like Drew Rasmussen was throwing two pretty different SLs today. #RaysUp



Last year his SL sat around -3" vertical and 3" horizontal @ 86mph. Occasionally had 7-8" hrz.



Couple shapes today:

A) 4" vrt & 2" hrz @ 89mph (hard bullet-y)

B) 1" vrt & 10" hrz @ 85mph (sweeper) pic.twitter.com/jywOxAr2NL — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) April 3, 2022

Give it up for Rays legend Wilmer Font!

Wilmer Font literally threw 9 PERFECT innings today, but got zero run support and was taken out once the game went into extra innings. Obviously not considered a official PG, but incredible pitching performance. Fyi, there never have been a PG game in the history (40 yrs) of #KBO pic.twitter.com/WDL4iBExs3 — Daniel Kim 대니얼 김 (@DanielKimW) April 2, 2022

Fangraphs positional power rankings are out.

In cheating news, Carlos Beltrán talks with Evan Drellich about the Astros cheating scandal.

Oh, did you forget that the Yankees had their own cheating scandal? Maybe that’s because they’ve worked very hard to keep things under wraps. But that might be changing.

Source: The Yankees are set to appeal the release of the “Yankees Letter” later today or on Monday, which is the deadline. It’s a petition for a en banc hearing in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. https://t.co/a4cvrTyByD — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) April 1, 2022

Update on the jersey patches.

MLB's jersey patch program was well along soon after the lockout ended. But some further details have now been finalized:

- Def will be sleeve location (either one)

- Size will be 4 X 4 (just a touch smaller than previously projected 4.25 X 4.25

- Start timing def 2023 season

1/2 — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBG) April 1, 2022

All God’s children got humidors this year.

Umpires will be mic’d up to announce replay review results to the fans.

Home Run Derby X is coming! What does that mean??? I don’t know! But the video is cool.

MLB’s first openly gay umpire, Dale Scott, has a new book out.

Longtime umpire @DaleScottMLB5 discusses life in baseball and new book on his journey being gay in MLB @NestorAparicio https://t.co/7IRS3s0o0n — WNST Baltimore Positive (@WNST) April 2, 2022

The Padres won the Sean Manaea sweepstakes. They are perhaps testing the limits of the axiom “you can never have too much starting pitching.”

The Padres' starting-pitching depth, for now:



Darvish

Musgrove

Manaea

Snell

Clevinger

Nick Martínez

Paddack

Gore

Weathers

Knehr https://t.co/8KYz3OOMpt — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) April 3, 2022

Jon Heyman puts into perspective what exactly is going on in Oakland.

The Oakland A’s had the highest payroll in baseball in 1991. It was $33M that year, the very same number it is today. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) April 3, 2022

The Guardians have also been pretty cheap this offseason, and not just when it comes to payroll.

I guess the last four letters really didn't need to be replaced pic.twitter.com/zPqQsnWdzM — Zach Buchanan (@ZHBuchanan) March 31, 2022

The Orioles are also pinching pennies at the Major League level, but it looks like they are doing some good things in regards to minor league housing.

The Orioles absolutely knocked it out of the park with the living situation they provided. Fully furnished, studio apartment for my wife and I, that is also pet friendly for our dog. Completely eliminated one of the most stressful parts of breaking camp @MiLBAdvocates pic.twitter.com/DpOBhekFWu — Cole Uvila (@ColeUvila) April 3, 2022

Dodgers and White Sox made a pretty big swap.

TRADE: The Dodgers are acquiring Craig Kimbrel from White Sox in exchange for A.J. Pollock, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/6lYeCDgzHc — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 1, 2022

This doesn’t matter but it still made me laugh.

First three hitters against new #Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel: double, homer, homer. I’m sure this app will be reasonable. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) April 2, 2022

Spring Training numbers don’t matter, except when they do.

Four MLB spring training stats that matter: Cody Bellinger's strikeouts, Deivi García's velocity and more https://t.co/qHxnYQjpTa — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) April 3, 2022

Among top rookies, Bobby Witt Jr. breaks camp with the Royals, Miggy passes the first base mitt to Spencer Torkelson in Detroit, Matt Brash makes the Mariners starting rotation, and Hunter Greene makes the Reds rotation.

Finally, your palate cleanse: just watch this catch.