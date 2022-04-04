Brett Phillips joins the show! A DRaysBay Podcast Special

This is probably our most fun podcast yet! Darby Robinson and I are joined by Tampa Bay Rays’ outfielder Brett Phillips for this podcast special, and he brings all the energy as we talk MLB the Show and goals for the 2022 season.

If you’ve ever wondered how Brett developed his ‘baseball is fun’ mantra, we talk about his time in the big leagues and what makes him one of the most beloved players in the big leagues.

If you love what we do on the DRB Podcast Network, leaving a rating and review on your preferred podcast platform is the best way to spread what we do with more Rays fans.