Rays trade OF/DH Austin Meadows to Tigers for INF Isaac Paredes

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired infielder Isaac Paredes and a Competitive Balance Round B draft selection from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for outfielder Austin Meadows.

Meadows was a 100 RBI and 30 HR bat in 2021, making this trade a headliner for the Detroit Tigers. In return, the Rays add a right-handed hitting infielder that has more walks than strikeouts in his career, including in nearly 200 PA at the major league level.

Isaac Paredes adds to the Rays’ bevy of infield prospects. Considered more of an offensive threat than Taylor Walls and Vidal Brujan, with elite decision-making and contact skills, power potential. Probably best at 2B or 3B. Will report to Triple A. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 5, 2022

In a corresponding move, the Rays will promote top outfield prospect Josh Lowe to the majors, according to Neil Solondz, and if that’s the only move the Rays make the roster is likely slightly worse to end the day than it was to start it, if only because the team is subtracting a 30 homerun bat from the line up in favor of an unproven entity.

On the other hand, the Rays needed to clear a place on the roster for Josh Lowe eventually, and doing so now likely maximizes the return for Austin Meadows.

Speaking of which: Meadows, in terms of the Delmon Young trade tree, is now succeeded by Paredes and whatever that draft pick becomes.

The Rays are still finding a way to extract value out of their first overall pick in the 2003 draft. The Delmon Young trade tree: pic.twitter.com/9ieZTI2RS8 — Rays Metrics (@RaysMetrics) April 5, 2022

It should be noted that if the Rays were looking to make another free agent move and were to sign Michael Conforto to be their next DH, the draft pick acquired would likely be required as a penalty. Given the Rays decision to promote Lowe, that seems unlikely at this stage, but it remains a possibility.

The following is from the Rays press release: