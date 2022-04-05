Rays prospects and minor leagues: Minor leagues set to begin

Due to the lockout delaying the start of the major league season, minor league baseball will actually kick off affiliated baseball in 2022. Unlike last year, a full season awaits.
This week’s games
Durham
Tuesday, April 5 @ Nashville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Wednesday, April 6 @ Nashville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Thursday, April 7 @ Nashville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Friday, April 8 @ Nashville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, April 9 @ Nashville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, April 10 @ Nashville 3:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Montgomery
Friday, April 8 @ Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, April 9 @ Mississippi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, April 10 @ Mississippi 3:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Bowling Green
Friday, April 8 vs. Asheville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, April 9 vs. Asheville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, April 10 vs. Asheville 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Charleston
Friday, April 8 vs. Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Saturday, April 9 vs. Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Sunday, April 10 vs. Myrtle Beach 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)
Scouting the opposition
Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee)
0-0
Offense: Haven’t played yet
Pitching: Haven’t played yet
Top-30 prospects: SS Brice Turang (2), LHP Ethan Small (7), C Mario Feliciano (18), RHP Alec Bettinger (24), RHP Dylan File (28)
Mississippi Braves
0-0
Offense: Haven’t played yet
Pitching: Haven’t played yet
Top-30 prospects: OF Michael Harris (1), OF Jesse Franklin (7), RHP Freddy Tarnok (8), LHP Jared Shuster (11), RHP Darius Vines (12), RHP Indigo Diaz (17), RHP William Woods (21), RHP Alan Rangel (23), IF Luke Waddell (27), OF Trey Harris (29)
Asheville Tourists (Houston)
0-0
Offense: Haven’t played yet
Pitching: Haven’t played yet
Top-30 prospects: Roster not yet available
Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs)
0-0
Offense: Haven’t played yet
Pitching: Haven’t played yet
Top-30 prospects: Roster not yet available
