Rays prospects and minor leagues: Minor leagues set to begin

Due to the lockout delaying the start of the major league season, minor league baseball will actually kick off affiliated baseball in 2022. Unlike last year, a full season awaits.

We’ll remain on our weekly schedule with posts every Tuesday.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, April 5 @ Nashville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, April 6 @ Nashville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, April 7 @ Nashville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, April 8 @ Nashville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 9 @ Nashville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 10 @ Nashville 3:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Friday, April 8 @ Mississippi 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 9 @ Mississippi 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 10 @ Mississippi 3:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Friday, April 8 vs. Asheville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 9 vs. Asheville 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 10 vs. Asheville 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Friday, April 8 vs. Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, April 9 vs. Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, April 10 vs. Myrtle Beach 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Scouting the opposition

Nashville Sounds (Milwaukee)

0-0

Offense: Haven’t played yet

Pitching: Haven’t played yet

Top-30 prospects: SS Brice Turang (2), LHP Ethan Small (7), C Mario Feliciano (18), RHP Alec Bettinger (24), RHP Dylan File (28)

Mississippi Braves

0-0

Offense: Haven’t played yet

Pitching: Haven’t played yet

Top-30 prospects: OF Michael Harris (1), OF Jesse Franklin (7), RHP Freddy Tarnok (8), LHP Jared Shuster (11), RHP Darius Vines (12), RHP Indigo Diaz (17), RHP William Woods (21), RHP Alan Rangel (23), IF Luke Waddell (27), OF Trey Harris (29)

Asheville Tourists (Houston)

0-0

Offense: Haven’t played yet

Pitching: Haven’t played yet

Top-30 prospects: Roster not yet available

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs)

0-0

Offense: Haven’t played yet

Pitching: Haven’t played yet

Top-30 prospects: Roster not yet available