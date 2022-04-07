Rays GM Peter Bendix joins the show! A DRaysBay Podcast Special

We had to get just one more interview in before the start of the season, and who better than new Rays General Manager Peter Bendix?

Bendix started as an intern with the Rays in 2009 and has worked his way up to become the GM of the two-time defending American League East champions. We ask him what new responsibilities he’s taken on since the promotion, and what putting together a team was like before and after the lockout this offseason.

We discuss almost every aspect of the big league roster going into Friday’s season opener against the Baltimore Orioles.

