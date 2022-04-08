FanPost Friday: Share your Opening Day traditions!

Friends, it delights me to no end to inform you that the offseason is FINALLY over. Baseball is back, and while the path of the season and its outcomes remain to be seen, a new page is turned this weekend as the 2022 story begins to unfold.

It’s a fresh start, where the successes and failures of the past can be rewritten as something new, and everyone starts with the same blank slate.

That said, some things never change from season to season. Be it your typical ballpark food order (beer and a hot dog, always); a stadium tradition you uphold, or something you do to commemorate the start of every new baseball season. With the idea of traditions in mind, our first FanPost prompt of the season is one that spotlights the things we love to do year after year.

Whether it’s going to the park with a certain group of friends; wearing a decades-old cap to work for the first game of the year; or getting in touch with loved ones you’ve bonded with over seasons past to celebrate; we want to know what you do to start the season off right.

Head over to the FanPost section, select “New FanPost” on the left, and tell use your Opening Day traditions. If you don’t have specific ones, tell us about your favorite Opening Day memory, or what you plan to do to make it special this year.

Here’s to a great 2022.