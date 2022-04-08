Introduce yourself to the DRaysBay community!

Welcome back everyone!

We’re so delighted to be back for the 2022 season (not that we went anywhere over the offseason, as our regular commenters can confirm). We’re looking forward to providing you with some amazing and exciting content this season, with articles, editorials, podcasts, recaps, and more.

One of my personal favorite parts of kicking off the season is getting to know our staff and our readers a bit more, so when we see the same names pop up over and over in comments, or see similar bylines day-by-day, we get more of a sense of who that person is. This is valuable because DRB is, first and foremost, a community, and it’s all of you reading who make what we do every day worthwhile.

Before we jump into the fun introductions though, let’s do some site basics, especially for anyone who might be new. While we love an active and enthusiastic comment section, we just wanted to point everyone over to the Community Guidelines page to get a sense of what is and is not permitted in an SB Nation comment thread (the general rule of thumb is: don’t be super mean, please).

Now that you know the basic “rules,” why not check out our Masthead to get a sense of who our regular contributors are (and don’t come for me about my Jake Bauers profile picture, please). You might also want to familiarize yourself with the FanPosts page, which gives you an opportunity to write your own content, either following our Friday prompts, or whatever ideas you might have. It’s also a great way to read content written by other community members.

With all the business out of the way, now comes the fun part! Head down to the comments and tell us a little about yourself, and how long you’ve been reading DRB. This is great especially if you rarely comment but want to say hi to everyone.

Now, let’s have an amazing 2022 season.