Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Good morning! Let’s win a series. By Brett Phillips May 1, 2022, 12:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Good morning! Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Twins: 9, Rays: 1 - Old friend alert! GDT: Hey we get to see Chris Archer again! Rays 6 Twins 1: So that’s why the Rays signed Corey Kluber Who’s On Worst: The Rookie GDT: Hey we will get to see Joe Ryan again! Series Preview: Chris Archer returns as Twins face Rays Loading comments...
Loading comments...