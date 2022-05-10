Rays prospects and minor leagues: Bradley continues strong start

Taj Bradley had an especially strong week for Montgomery. Unsurprisingly, he was named Southern League pitcher of the week with 12 strikeouts in 10 innings with just one run allowed on one hit. For the season, his strikeout rate is essentially the same as last season, but he nearly cut his walk rate in half.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (12-18, 8th out of 10)

Aranda, McGee lead Bulls to series-opening win

Durham shut out in doubleheader split

Bulls rally after blown lead

Pinto’s 2 homers not enough

Bulls beat Ryu

Lowe homer keys series win

Josh Lowe: 2-for-21, 4 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 15 K (.589)

Vidal Brujan: 5-for-24, 4 R, 4 2B, 2 BB, 4 K, 2-for-4 SB (.867)

Jonathan Aranda: 10-for-24, 6 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 4 K, 1-for-1 SB (.920)

Rene Pinto: 4-for-11, 4 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, 1-for-1 SB (.855)

Ford Proctor: 4-for-15, 2 R, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 2 K, 0-for-2 SB (.633)

Tommy Romero: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K (1.72)

Calvin Faucher: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (5.02)

Easton McGee: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (7.43)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (15-11, 1st out of 4)

Misner, Wisely lead Montgomery rally

Mead stays hot in Biscuits win

Montgomery scores 10 unanswered runs in rout

Qsar, Witherspoon homers lead Biscuits

Qsar, Wisely homers lead Biscuits

Bradley, Biscuits sweep series

Curtis Mead: 7-for-21, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K, 1-for-1 SB (.997)

Greg Jones: 6-for-25, 3 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 7 K, 3-for-4 SB (.701)

Austin Shenton: 5-for-20, 3 R, 1 2B, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 7 K (.818)

Kameron Misner: 6-for-19, 5 R, 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K, 4-for-4 SB (.815)

Blake Hunt: 2-for-10, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K (.552)

Taj Bradley: 10 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 12 K (2.57)

Ian Seymour: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 4 K (8.10)

Jayden Murray: 5 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 6 K (2.49)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (16-10, 1st out of 7)

Hot Rods fall in 10 innings

Bowling Green wins behind extra-base hits

Montgomery’s strong start wasted

Hot Rods drop back-and-forth doubleheader opener

Johnson, Hot Rods split doubleheader

Osleivis Basabe: 8-for-21, 5 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K (.814)

Heriberto Hernandez: 6-for-18, 1 R, 4 2B, 1 3B, 5 RBI, 3 BB, 6 K, 1-for-1 SB (.945)

Alika Williams: 5-for-16, 4 R, 2 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K (.710)

Seth Johnson: 5 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 4 K (2.08)

John Doxakis: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 K (3.42)

Mason Montgomery: 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K (0.89)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (18-9, 2nd out of 6)

Workman, RiverDogs shut out Woodpeckers

Charleston edged by Fayetteville

Peoples, Vernon sharp in win

Auer’s big game leads RiverDogs

Jimenez sharp again in win

Homers back Workman, bullpen in shutout

Carson Williams: 3-for-17, 4 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 5 BB, 11 K, 2-for-3 SB (.951)

Willy Vasquez: 2-for-20, 3 R, 8 K, 1-for-1 SB (.434)

Michael Berglund: 5-for-14, 2 R, 1 2B, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K, 1-for-1 SB (.838)

Sandy Gaston: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (10.38)

JJ Goss: 3 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (3.00)

Logan Workman: 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K (0.77)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

This week’s games

Durham

Tuesday, May 10 vs. Gwinnett 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, May 11 vs. Gwinnett 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, May 12 vs. Gwinnett 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, May 13 vs. Gwinnett 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, May 14 vs. Gwinnett 6:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 15 vs. Gwinnett 5:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Montgomery

Tuesday, May 10 @ Tennessee 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, May 11 @ Tennessee 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, May 12 @ Tennessee 5:30 p.m. ET DOUBLEHEADER (MiLB.TV)

Friday, May 13 @ Tennessee 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, May 14 @ Tennessee 7 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 15 @ Tennessee 2 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Bowling Green

Tuesday, May 10 vs. Jersey Shore 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, May 11 vs. Jersey Shore 12:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, May 12 vs. Jersey Shore 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, May 13 vs. Jersey Shore 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, May 14 vs. Jersey Shore 7:35 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 15 vs. Jersey Shore 2:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Charleston

Tuesday, May 10 @ Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Wednesday, May 11 @ Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Thursday, May 12 @ Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Friday, May 13 @ Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Saturday, May 14 @ Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Sunday, May 15 @ Myrtle Beach 6:05 p.m. ET (MiLB.TV)

Scouting the opposition

Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta)

15-15 (T-5th out of 10)

Offense: 136 R (14th out of 20) .723 OPS (13th out of 20)

Pitching: 4.18 ERA (6th out of 20) 1.24 WHIP (3rd out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: LHP Kyle Muller (2), OF Drew Waters (4), SS Braden Shewmake (5), RHP Bryce Elder (6), LHP Tucker Davidson (10), RHP Brooks Wilson (17), RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (19), RHP William Woods (22), 1B Greyson Jenista (23)

Tennessee Smokies (Cubs)

14-12 (2nd out of 4)

Offense: 132 R (4th out of 8) .781 OPS (2nd out of 8)

Pitching: 4.42 ERA (4th out of 8) 1.35 WHIP (4th out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Ryan Jensen (17), IF Chase Strumpf (20), RHP Riley Thompson (22)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Philadelphia)

9-16 (6th out of 6)

Offense: 90 R (11th out of 12) .593 OPS (12th out of 12)

Pitching: 4.87 ERA (9th out of 12) 1.49 WHIP (8th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Mick Abel (1), OF Johan Rojas (4), OF Ethan Wilson (5), RHP Griff McGarry (12), RHP Cristian Hernandez (16), SS Casey Martin (30)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Cubs)

19-8 (1st out of 6)

Offense: 163 R (2nd out of 12) .710 OPS (5th out of 12)

Pitching: 3.24 ERA (2nd out of 12) 1.29 WHIP (4th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: OF Pete Crow-Armstrong (5), OF Kevin Alcantara (7), IF James Triantos (12), SS Kevin Made (14), 3B Reggie Preciado (15), SS Yeison Santana (24)