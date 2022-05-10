Angels: 11 Rays: 3 - Hope Rays Fans Went to Sleep Early

The Rays are starting a 3 game series against the red-hot Angels, who are first in the West, with the Halos coming from an electric victory with a Rendon walk-off against the Nationals. The Rays are facing the newest addition to the Halo’s rotation, Noah Syndergaard. On the other side, Jeffry Springs is making its first traditional start in 2022.

On paper, it’s a fun game.

Early on Thor was pounding the zone with his sinker. The Rays hitter couldn’t even foul off the sinker on the upper third of the zone. However, Springs also dominated the bottom of the first by striking out Marsh and Trout.

The Rays put up a threat in the second inning after a lead-off single by Margot and a walk by KK. Then the Rays were able to pull a double steal, but a couple of strikeouts and a grounder by Zunino ended the second inning scoreless.

Randy homered to right-center field in the fourth, with a homer that gave me 2020 playoff vibes. Randy extended his hands perfectly and drove a 107 MPH bullet into the stands.

After Springs retired the first 10 Halos in a row, Trout singled to left field. Then Ohtani got on base with a pop-up to shallow center field (.010 xBA). Next scene Walsh hits a ball to dead center to make a 3-1 ballgame, and the good feelings were gone.

Welcome back to Randy Rakes



Here's your host, @RandyArozarena pic.twitter.com/xxjM4YFb9m — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 10, 2022

A couple of hits here and there, but the Rays couldn’t get a run.

Meanwhile, in the bottom of the sixth, Trout and Ohtani went back to back to make a 6-1 ballgame. Beeks lost complete command in this inning, Angels hitters were all over his stuff.

WE ARE VERY MUCH PANICKING AT THE DISCO RN#GoHalos pic.twitter.com/vmnctpACQf — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 10, 2022

Margot left the game with a hamstring issue, no reports as of now, but lifting him seemed precautionary.

In the 7th Franco singles to record his 6th 3-hit game. With 2 outs Ramirez had a pinch-hit single to cut Angel’s lead to 6-2. Then Walls grounded up the middle, the ball went through the legs of Wade to make a 6-3 game.

Calvin Faucher entered the game to make his MLB debut in the bottom of the 7th, but sadly he allowed a grand slam to Ohtani (somehow the first in his entire career!).

Faucher didn’t have anything working tonight, and allowed 5 runs of the 11 runs the Halos out on the board.

THE FIRST CAREER GRAND SLAM FOR SHOHEI OHTANI! pic.twitter.com/hdg16Co54L — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 10, 2022

Herget closed the game, and the Rays lost 11-3 in a very painful game.

It was a weird game, as it felt like the Rays didn’t deserve to lose by this much. The offense was not that bad, they had a couple of hard-hit balls, but the inability to hit with runners in scoring position killed them. However, other than Springs, who had a very unlucky outing the second time through the order, the pitching had one of the worst games of the season so far.

The Rays will try to bounce back tomorrow at 9:38 ET when they will send Kluber to the bump.