Angels 12, Rays: Hitless

The Rays got blown out last night, and Corey Kluber took the mound tonight hoping to prevent that from happening again tonight. Reid Detmers took the mound for the Angels looking to allow no hits.

The Angels scored their first two runs in the bottom of the first. Anthony Rendon hit an RBI groundout, and Jared Walsh hit a RBI single to give Los Angeles a 2-0 lead after one.

Andrew Velazquez hit an RBI double in the bottom of the second, Brandon Marsh scored him with a sacrifice fly, and Mike Trout homered to make it 5-0.

Chad Wallach hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the third to extend the damage against Kluber to eight runs. Kluber allowed 11 hits, struck out two and walked none.

Jason Adam pitched the fourth inning. He did not allow a run. Colin Poche followed him and pitched the fifth, and he did not allow a run either.

Ryan Thompson and JP Feyereisen pitched the sixth and seventh innings, respectively, and neither pitcher allowed a run.

Brett Phillips took the mound to pitch the eighth inning. He allowed a two-run home run to Mike Trout. He then allowed a two-run home run to Anthony Rendon, who took that swing as a left-handed batter for the first time in his Major League career, making it 12-0 Angels.

Reid Detmers, who started this game for the Angels, stayed in to pitch the top of the ninth. He, to that point, had allowed no hits. Three outs later, on his 108th pitch, he completed his no-hitter.

Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for the Angels tomorrow, while Shane McClanahan starts for the Rays, looking to put tonight’s stinker behind them and avoid the sweep. First pitch in Angel Stadium is set for 7:07 pm.