Rays Your Voice: Reid Detmers no-hits the Rays, and Brett talks TV

I go solo for this week’s Rays Your Voice to talk about the West Coast road trip, Reid Detmers’ no-hitter, and share my opinions about the current television landscape in Major League Baseball.

7-3? Did the Rays really do that? I believe I was predicting a two- or three-win road trip last week with Jared. There was some wonkiness, like Mike Zunino’s late-inning heroics, Jeffrey Springs became a starter, Anthony Rendon homering left-handed, and later that game Reid Detmers finishing off a no-hitter in his eleventh career start.

I talk about the players who have been off to a red-hot start, and those that we might need to start worrying about (looking at you Randy Arozarena). To close out the show, I break down some of the details we’ve learned about Sinclair’s direct-to-consumer streaming service to give Rays fans another method of watching the team without having to pay increasing cable and live streaming packages, and not having to worry about whether they will carry Bally Sports Sun and Florida.

Also, Apple TV+! Some love it, some hate it, and some don’t care. However, it’s free, and the two broadcasts that have featured Rays games have been the most accessible for fans this season.

