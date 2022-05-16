 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Oh my gosh there are soooo many games!

Is it October yet?

By John Ford
Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Rays got through the week with an even record, taking one of three from the Angels and two of three from the Blue Jays. They now sit in second place in the AL East, 4.5 games back of the Yankees. This week, the Rays host the Tigers for a three game set, then go on the road to Baltimore for a three game series next weekend.

Also in Team Tampa Bay news, the Lightning knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games to advance to the next round against the Florida Panthers. Nick Paul had two goals in the clincher.

Manuel Margot hit the IL, and Ralph Garza Jr. hopped on the Durham shuttle.

Good news on the IL front.

Topper on Wander Franco’s ups and downs.

The Rays were no hit last week by Angels lefty Reid Detmers, in a game where the rookie tallied just two strikeouts. But unlike past Rays no nos, this didn’t seem so bad. It was just one of those things where the luck dragons were not pro-Rays. Plus, the kid got a moment to tell his grand kids about, and the Rays still came home with a 7-3 West Coast trip. I mean, it’s not like we were the Reds, who threw a no hitter against the Pirates and still lost! (Yes, not technically a no hitter. We don’t care.)

Topper with more on the no hitter, and the Rays history with them. Also, the road grays look to be leaving next season, with the navy blues or Columbia blues being the regular road duds.

Joey Johnston on Springs settling in to the rotation.

A look at Sugar Shane and his changeup.

There’s a settlement in the minor leaguers class action lawsuit against MLB.

Austin Meadows will not be playing against his old team this week.

Things don’t sound good for Austin. Here’s hoping they figure out what’s wrong.

Meadows was lifted after one inning because he had recurring symptoms of lightheadedness and dizziness, Hinch said.

Meadows missed three games due to illness last weekend in Houston, but returned to action earlier this week. At some point he developed an ear infection — possibly related to the earlier illness — that may be causing his feelings of vertigo. He has said it feels like the room is spinning at times.

Paul Fry is available. Just sayin’.

On baseballs and physics and stuff.

More on the minor league pitch clock.

Trevor Bauer’s appeal hearing is set for May 23rd.

A very interesting thread by Driveline’s Kyle Boddy on undrafted free agents/indy league pitchers.

Longo collected a hit against Albert Pujols, then asked for the ball.

Go Rays!

