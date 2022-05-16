Tampa Bay Rays News & Links: Oh my gosh there are soooo many games!

The Rays got through the week with an even record, taking one of three from the Angels and two of three from the Blue Jays. They now sit in second place in the AL East, 4.5 games back of the Yankees. This week, the Rays host the Tigers for a three game set, then go on the road to Baltimore for a three game series next weekend.

Also in Team Tampa Bay news, the Lightning knocked off the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games to advance to the next round against the Florida Panthers. Nick Paul had two goals in the clincher.

Several contenders inquired about Nick Paul at deadline. When teams called @CoachStanButler, they asked him:

"How is he in big games?"

"He loves the pressure," Butler said.

On Paul's path to @TBLightning Game 7 hero, and how champs' experience showed

https://t.co/SxhPFoLYlg — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) May 15, 2022

Manuel Margot hit the IL, and Ralph Garza Jr. hopped on the Durham shuttle.

The #Rays have place Manuel Margot on the 10-day IL (right hamstring strain) and recalled Ralph Garza Jr from Durham — Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) May 15, 2022

Good news on the IL front.

The #Rays Kevin Cash had some good news on the injured front.



Shane Baz threw two innings in extended and velocity was normal.



Chris Mazza and JT Chargois will throw live BP on the 17th.



Pete Fairbanks has a long buildup ahead but played catch for the first time at 45 feet. — Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) May 14, 2022

Topper on Wander Franco’s ups and downs.

If it worked for Derek Jeter ... https://t.co/Qlvu2ltBpx — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) May 14, 2022

The Rays were no hit last week by Angels lefty Reid Detmers, in a game where the rookie tallied just two strikeouts. But unlike past Rays no nos, this didn’t seem so bad. It was just one of those things where the luck dragons were not pro-Rays. Plus, the kid got a moment to tell his grand kids about, and the Rays still came home with a 7-3 West Coast trip. I mean, it’s not like we were the Reds, who threw a no hitter against the Pirates and still lost! (Yes, not technically a no hitter. We don’t care.)

Got 0 hits, won game (since 1901):



Pirates, Today vs CIN

Dodgers, 6/28/08 vs LAA

Cleveland, 4/12/92 vs BOS

White Sox, 7/1/90 vs NYY

Tigers, 4/30/67 vs BAL

Reds, 4/23/64 vs HOU — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) May 15, 2022

Topper with more on the no hitter, and the Rays history with them. Also, the road grays look to be leaving next season, with the navy blues or Columbia blues being the regular road duds.

Did Tuesday's game vs. #Angels Detmers bring flashbacks? It was the 5th time #Rays were no-hit since the start of '09 season, matching the most in the majors. Plus rumblings on a uniform change, #GoBolts excitement, family business, Wander props, more https://t.co/fhtIIYBYlb — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 15, 2022

Joey Johnston on Springs settling in to the rotation.

A look at Sugar Shane and his changeup.

How has Shane McClanahan made the leap from top prospect to Rays ace? @DSzymborski on the big change — literally — that's fueling the lefty's stellar season. https://t.co/JMsqRk4LaH — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) May 13, 2022

There’s a settlement in the minor leaguers class action lawsuit against MLB.

BREAKING: The class action lawsuit filed by minor leaguers, Senne vs. the Commissioner’s Office, et al., has been settled. Terms not immediately known. A trial was set to begin in June. The lawsuit was filed in 2014. Here’s an earlier story on the case: https://t.co/md2BqNjr0X — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 10, 2022

Austin Meadows will not be playing against his old team this week.

Tigers To Place Austin Meadows, Victor Reyes On 10-Day IL https://t.co/PlLh9ne0Qm pic.twitter.com/wULRyBzQn4 — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 15, 2022

Things don’t sound good for Austin. Here’s hoping they figure out what’s wrong.

Meadows was lifted after one inning because he had recurring symptoms of lightheadedness and dizziness, Hinch said. Meadows missed three games due to illness last weekend in Houston, but returned to action earlier this week. At some point he developed an ear infection — possibly related to the earlier illness — that may be causing his feelings of vertigo. He has said it feels like the room is spinning at times.

Paul Fry is available. Just sayin’.

On baseballs and physics and stuff.

Based on what we’ve seen of the new dead ball and its response to humidity, I suspect the changes MLB implemented in its “concern for improving consistency” may have led to the least consistent ball the game has ever seen. 1/https://t.co/JrAOxmqwtf pic.twitter.com/dgG2qKNiDg — Dr. Meredith Wills (@Bbl_Astrophyscs) May 10, 2022

More on the minor league pitch clock.

The new pitch clock rules have cut 24-25 minutes from the average nine-inning MiLB game this year. Diving into how it has happened and what it means: ($)https://t.co/FGhRzgWpXF pic.twitter.com/oC5w4EipEL — JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) May 15, 2022

Trevor Bauer’s appeal hearing is set for May 23rd.

Trevor Bauer’s appeal hearing is set to begin May 23, sources tell ⁦@TheAthletic⁩. https://t.co/dtapf2ONId — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) May 13, 2022

A very interesting thread by Driveline’s Kyle Boddy on undrafted free agents/indy league pitchers.

Alrighty. @CespedesBBQ pointed me to this thread about one Johnathan Tripp, who pitched for the #Reds in 2019, who went from the Pecos League to the Frontier League to Low-Level Rookie ball (Greeneville).



He shoved. He was cut. Why?



Let's talk about Indy ball signees... https://t.co/Aiu29W73hB — Kyle Boddy (@drivelinebases) May 9, 2022

Longo collected a hit against Albert Pujols, then asked for the ball.

Albert Pujols gave up his first ever hit to Evan Longoria and Evan asked if he could keep the ball pic.twitter.com/9k07UwpHsT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 16, 2022

