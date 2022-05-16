Filed under: Game Threads GDT: GRRRR By Elizabeth Strom@HerrLizzie May 16, 2022, 6:12pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: GRRRR Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Hoping the Klubot from two starts ago shows up today! More From DRaysBay Rays 2 Tigers 3: At least Brett Phillips is out of his slump Series Preview: Rays vs Tigers View from the Catwalks: The one with the no hitters Rays 3, Jays 0: Man-oah you don’t! GDT: Goodbye Toronto Rays 1, Blue Jays 5: Eighth Inning Collapse Was Not Fun Loading comments...
Loading comments...