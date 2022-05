Rays prospects and minor leagues: Lowe settles in at Durham

Baseball America updated its top-30 list again last week, so there are some new names to check out. Alexander Ovalles joined Osleivis Basabe and Heriberto Hernandez, so all three prospects acquired for Nathaniel Lowe are now in the team’s top 30.

Triple-A Durham Bulls (16-20, 5th out of 10)

Durham loses, 8-4

Durham loses, 8-4

Aranda walk-off single caps rally

Lowe, Fleming lead Bulls over Stripers

Herget, bullpen shut out Gwinnett

Pinto, Gray homer as Durham takes series

Josh Lowe: 9-for-19, 3 R, 4 2B, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K, 2-for-2 SB (1.023)

Jonathan Aranda: 7-for-20, 4 R, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 6 K (.912)

Rene Pinto: 5-for-21, 1 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 10 K (.841)

Ford Proctor: 4-for-17, 4 R, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 10 K (.661)

Miles Mastrobuoni: 8-for-16, 7 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 7 BB, 5 K, 3-for-3 SB (.844)

Tommy Romero: 4 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 K (4.12)

Calvin Faucher: 1 2⁄ 3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (4.50)

Josh Fleming: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (1.80)

Double-A Montgomery Biscuits (15-18, 3rd out of 4)

Montgomery loses, 8-4

Biscuits no-hit by Smokies

Montgomery blows lead

Biscuits swept in doubleheader

Wisely, Misner homers not enough

Montgomery drops another to Tennessee

Biscuits swept in rough series

Curtis Mead: 5-for-26, 1 R, 3 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 4 K, 0-for-1 SB (.911)

Greg Jones: 4-for-20, 2 R, 1 3B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 9 K, 1-for-1 SB (.710)

Austin Shenton: 4-for-21, 1 R, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 3 BB, 9 K (.769)

Kameron Misner: 4-for-19, 4 R, 1 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 8 K, 0-for-2 SB (.848)

Taj Bradley: 3 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K (2.61)

Jose Lopez: 2 IP, 1 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 3 K (3.68)

Jayden Murray: 9 IP, 10 H, 10 R (4 ER), 4 BB, 7 K (2.93)

High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods (20-12, 1st out of 7)

Bowling Green wins opener with late rally

Big inning sinks Hot Rods

Simon’s homers carry Bowling Green

Workman, bullpen win pitchers’ duel

Hot Rods rally from early deficit

Doxakis sharp in loss

Osleivis Basabe: 6-for-15, 3 R, 3 2B, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 2 K, 0-for-2 SB (.861)

Heriberto Hernandez: 5-for-19, 6 R, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 7 K (.959)

Alexander Ovalles: 3-for-13, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 5 K, 0-for-1 SB (.898)

Ronny Simon: 6-for-14, 4 R, 2 3B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 1 BB, 2 K, 2-for-3 SB (.878)

Seth Johnson: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 5 K (2.86)

Mason Montgomery: 3 2⁄ 3 IP, 4 H, 6 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K (1.13)

John Doxakis: 10 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 14 K (2.94)

Low-A Charleston RiverDogs (21-12, 2nd out of 6)

Charleston opens series with early runs, win

RiverDogs top Pelicans

Charleston allows 11 unanswered runs in rout

Williams, Jimenez lead RiverDogs over Pelicans

Charleston loses lead late

RiverDogs shut out in finale

Carson Williams: 5-for-18, 3 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 7 BB, 7 K, 3-for-4 SB (.959)

Willy Vasquez: 6-for-21, 3 R, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 8 K, 2-for-2 SB (.502)

Mason Auer: 6-for-17, 3 R, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 4 BB, 4-for-4 SB (.791)

Sandy Gaston: 2 2⁄ 3 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 6 K (9.19)

Patrick Wicklander: 9 IP, 7 H, 4 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 14 K (2.96)

Austin Vernon: 4 2⁄ 3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K (1.64)

Stats are from Baseball Reference.

Scouting the opposition

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami)

20-16 (T-2nd out of 10)

Offense: 209 R (2nd out of 20) .805 OPS (1st out of 20)

Pitching: 4.87 ERA (15th out of 20) 1.40 WHIP (12th out of 20)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Max Meyer (2), RHP Edward Cabrera (4), OF Peyton Burdick (7), OF JJ Bleday (9), RHP Bryan Hoeing (21), C Nick Fortes (26)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami)

18-15 (1st out of 4)

Offense: 144 R (8th out of 8) .671 OPS (8th out of 8)

Pitching: 3.18 ERA (1st out of 8) 1.12 WHIP (1st out of 8)

Top-30 prospects: RHP Eury Perez (1), RHP Zach McCambley (15), LHP Josh Simpson (22), OF Jerar Encarnacion (25), OF Griffin Conine (28)

Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh)

14-18 (4th out of 6)

Offense: 178 R (4th out of 12) .788 OPS (3rd out of 12)

Pitching: 5.47 ERA (10th out of 12) 1.60 ERA (10th out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: C Endy Rodriguez (7), RHP Jared Jones (9), SS Maikol Escotto (19), C Abrahan Gutierrez (22), OF Hudson Head (23)

Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta)

20-13 (3rd out of 6)

Offense: 188 R (3rd out of 12) .742 OPS (2nd out of 12)

Pitching: 3.59 ERA (3rd out of 12) 1.24 WHIP (2nd out of 12)

Top-30 prospects: RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (11), OF Brandol Mezquita (20), SS Cal Conley (21)