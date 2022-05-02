 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: West Coast Bound

West Coast trip? What could go wrong?

By John Ford
MLB: APR 24 Rangers at Athletics Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Rays had a break even week, taking two of three from the Mariners (finally!) but dropping two of three to the Twins (boo!). The 12-10 Rays sit in third place in the AL East, four games out. They begin a ten games in ten days West Coast road trip today, starting with three in Oakland, then four in Seattle, before finishing with three in LA against the Angels.

What could go wrong?

Roster Moves

Ji-Man Choi hit the IL with loose bodies in his elbow. Isaac Paredes was called up.

Also called up before Sunday’s game was Robert Dugger. To make room, Javy Guerra was DFA’d.

In anticipation of rosters shrinking from 28 to 26, Josh Lowe was optioned to Durham. One other move will have to be made on Monday.

Space will also have to made on the 40 man roster when Francisco Mejia is ready. He has been medically cleared from the COVID list, but is not yet active.

The last two items makes a DFA of Robert Dugger likely. Hopefully he clears waivers and we can hang on to the guy, because I kinda like him.

Links

The Rays honored Jean Ramirez, the team’s late bullpen catcher, as they launched Mental Health Awareness month.

Four Rays coaches are out due to COVID related issues.

Adam Berry on the Corey Kluber signing.

Josh Lowe hit his first big league homer over this past weekend. Marc Topkin talks to different Rays about their first home runs.

Rays legend and current Brewer Hoby Milner got a win earlier this month. It was his first win of his career — his first decision, for that matter — in 96 appearances. That’s a record.

Remember when they moved the fences out in Baltimore? I wonder how that’s working out...

This is pretty cool.

MLB suspended Trevor Bauer for two years (324 games).

Nancy Armour on holding players accountable.

Five Mets pitchers combined for a no hitter, the second no-no Mets history

Sean Casey and Steve Blass.

Max Rieper with a good piece on offense.

Well, this is adorable.

This play. The call. It’s all just — wow.

Passan and company with some way too early hot takes.

Ben Clemens wrote about the Rays/Red Sox game from last Saturday.

Hmm...

The Cardinals and Mets had a brouhaha this past week.

Okay, first of all? The pitch may have been up, but it was barely inside. It was a normal baseball pitch. Everybody chill out.

Second: There were several suspensions handed out, including Nolan Arenado and Rays legend Génesis Cabrera. But you know who wasn’t suspended? Or even fined? Cardinal coach Stubby Clapp, took down Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (with an assist from Cabrera) during the melee. And no one knows why.

Rockies coach Mike Jasperson had a record setting trip to Philly.

In case you forgot, Kyle Schwarber has a meltdown for the ages a week ago Sunday.

It should not be a surprise that Joe West (or course) had Angel’s back.

The Reds are 3-19.

Still pulling for Team Meteor.

