Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: West Coast Bound

The Rays had a break even week, taking two of three from the Mariners (finally!) but dropping two of three to the Twins (boo!). The 12-10 Rays sit in third place in the AL East, four games out. They begin a ten games in ten days West Coast road trip today, starting with three in Oakland, then four in Seattle, before finishing with three in LA against the Angels.

What could go wrong?

Roster Moves

Ji-Man Choi hit the IL with loose bodies in his elbow. Isaac Paredes was called up.

ROSTER MOVE: #Rays place 1B Ji-Man Choi on 10-day IL with loose bodies in right elbow, recall INF Isaac Paredes, who was placed on team’s taxi squad this morning. — Steve Carney (@stevecarney) May 1, 2022

Also called up before Sunday’s game was Robert Dugger. To make room, Javy Guerra was DFA’d.

The #Rays have designated RHP Javy Guerra for assignment and have selected RHP Robert Dugger from Durham.

In addition Isaac Paredes has been added to the taxi squad. — Neil Solondz (@neilsolondz) May 1, 2022

In anticipation of rosters shrinking from 28 to 26, Josh Lowe was optioned to Durham. One other move will have to be made on Monday.

The Rays have optioned OF Josh Lowe to Triple-A Durham. An additional move will be made tomorrow prior to the roster reduction deadline. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) May 1, 2022

Space will also have to made on the 40 man roster when Francisco Mejia is ready. He has been medically cleared from the COVID list, but is not yet active.

The last two items makes a DFA of Robert Dugger likely. Hopefully he clears waivers and we can hang on to the guy, because I kinda like him.

#Rays have to drop another player today as MLB rosters shrink from 28 to 26. It’ll be a pitcher, and RHP Robert Dugger, who came up from AAA @DurhamBulls and threw 5 1/3 innings Sunday, would seem the likely candidate. A DFA also opens the 40-man spot they’ll need soon for Mejia — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 2, 2022

Links

The Rays honored Jean Ramirez, the team’s late bullpen catcher, as they launched Mental Health Awareness month.

May is #MentalHealthAwarenessMonth



As we continue to honor Jean's legacy, the Rays and the Ramirez family are committed to raising awareness around the importance of mental health.



Visit https://t.co/08zsvjbkJV to learn more pic.twitter.com/iIXPRCO8Aa — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 1, 2022

Four Rays coaches are out due to COVID related issues.

Adam Berry on the Corey Kluber signing.

Josh Lowe hit his first big league homer over this past weekend. Marc Topkin talks to different Rays about their first home runs.

Rays legend and current Brewer Hoby Milner got a win earlier this month. It was his first win of his career — his first decision, for that matter — in 96 appearances. That’s a record.

Sunday Notes: The Decision Is In, Hoby Milner Holds a Unique Record https://t.co/PJhTR0OBmb — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) May 1, 2022

Remember when they moved the fences out in Baltimore? I wonder how that’s working out...

According to ESPN park factors, Camden Yards has gone from the easiest park to homer at in 2021 to the most difficult in '22. The deader ball and deeper LF/wall is converting a number of extra base hits to outs. Santander just had a grand slam turned into a F7 pic.twitter.com/43xt326J6T — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) May 1, 2022

This is pretty cool.

Kelsie Whitmore becomes first woman to start game in Atlantic League of Professional Baseballhttps://t.co/ROP2DdB19F — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) May 1, 2022

MLB suspended Trevor Bauer for two years (324 games).

MLB suspends Dodgers' Trevor Bauer for 2 seasons without pay; Bauer says he will appeal - The Athletic https://t.co/VXZZzgn0oX — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) April 29, 2022

Nancy Armour on holding players accountable.

ICYMI MLB showed a sports league CAN hold its players accountable for abuse - if it wants to. https://t.co/OmZSG0gJWg — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) April 30, 2022

Five Mets pitchers combined for a no hitter, the second no-no Mets history

The final out of the Mets combined no-hitter!!!



(via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/CLlnv2AcHH — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 30, 2022

Sean Casey and Steve Blass.

Max Rieper with a good piece on offense.

Well, this is adorable.

Heart = melted



Love seeing young girls w/ dreams of being in baseball & lemme tell ya, Connelly will come for my job.



Her fav players are Tyler Glasnow & Wander Franco. I asked what she would ask them in an interview.



“What their tattoos mean—and Glasnow’s hair routine!” pic.twitter.com/hR2wAxl5jK — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) April 26, 2022

This play. The call. It’s all just — wow.

The Tigers broadcast of the Twins walk-off is the funniest thing you’ll see all day

pic.twitter.com/Gnre0DdVSz — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) April 27, 2022

Passan and company with some way too early hot takes.

Our bosses asked for a way-too-early hot take. We gladly obliged. Among the spiciest:



- Mike Trout's gonna hit 60

- Jeremy Peña will be better than Carlos Correa

- Byron Buxton is going historic

- Wander Franco is winning MVP



Read 'em all, free at ESPN: https://t.co/FmZilLLPkB pic.twitter.com/VTKq0wlO76 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 26, 2022

Ben Clemens wrote about the Rays/Red Sox game from last Saturday.

Modern Baseball, Fast and Slow, For Better and (Sometimes) Worse https://t.co/1mnDWhsjyW — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) April 25, 2022

Hmm...

The top four highest payrolls in 1992. The Oakland A’s ($40.9M) and the Baltimore Orioles ($35.4M) have lower payrolls in 2022 for their 26-man roster than the payrolls pictured from 30 years ago. pic.twitter.com/7qd5Q6vSoa — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) May 1, 2022

The Cardinals and Mets had a brouhaha this past week.

THE METS DONT WANT THE SMOKE FROM ARENADO #STLCards pic.twitter.com/pyJ2vUSkkz — STL Sports Central (@stlsportscntrl) April 27, 2022

Okay, first of all? The pitch may have been up, but it was barely inside. It was a normal baseball pitch. Everybody chill out.

Second: There were several suspensions handed out, including Nolan Arenado and Rays legend Génesis Cabrera. But you know who wasn’t suspended? Or even fined? Cardinal coach Stubby Clapp, took down Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (with an assist from Cabrera) during the melee. And no one knows why.

Nolan Arenado was suspended two games and Génesis Cabrera one game for their roles in Wednesday's dustup between the Cardinals and Mets. https://t.co/3P9sCgwMPp — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) April 29, 2022

Rockies coach Mike Jasperson had a record setting trip to Philly.

Colorado Rockies coach Mike Jasperson set a new Citizen’s Bank Park record during his team’s visit to Philadelphia.#RingTheBell | @ryanconway76 https://t.co/6HIe4InDch — The Liberty Line (@LibertyLinePHL) April 28, 2022

In case you forgot, Kyle Schwarber has a meltdown for the ages a week ago Sunday.

Kyle Schwarber was not happy with this called third strike. pic.twitter.com/WSjs5LyYDQ — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2022

It should not be a surprise that Joe West (or course) had Angel’s back.

Joe West: Angel Hernandez's much-criticized performance Sunday had 96% grade from MLB https://t.co/dmI6fi5JBH — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) April 28, 2022

The Reds are 3-19.

On three consecutive pitches the Reds missed a catch on a pop-up (wait for the last one)



After today they'll be 3-19 this season pic.twitter.com/3BYB2ISqaD — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) May 1, 2022

Still pulling for Team Meteor.