Filed under: Game Threads GDT: Well, ok, that was not very fun last night The Rays have a chance to make it up today though! By Brett Phillips May 21, 2022, 6:45pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: GDT: Well, ok, that was not very fun last night Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Go Rays! More From DRaysBay Rays: 6, Orioles: 8 - Streak Snaps on Odor Walk Off GDT: Go Rays! Series Preview: 3 Game Road-trip in Baltimore Rays 6, Tigers 1: Isaac Paredes homers twice in dominant win GDT: Who’s watching today’s game from work? Rays 8, Tigers 1: Offense backs Shane McClanahan’s gem Loading comments...
Loading comments...