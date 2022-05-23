 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Let’s just pretend that never happened

The Spread of the Opener, Revisiting the Willy Adames Trade, and a Josh Donaldson/Tim Anderson Kerfuffle

By John Ford
Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

The Rays got through the week with a 3-3 mark, which doesn’t sound terrible until you consider the games were against the Tigers and Orioles. The Baltimore series in particular stung, as the Rays choked away leads in both their losses to the orange birds. It’s probably safe to say the Rays dominance against the O’s is over. They still sit in second place in the AL East, five games back of the Yankees.

The Rays are off today, before hosting a two game series against the Marlins and a four game series against the Yankees.

Andrew Kittredge hit the IL. His replacement, Dusten Knight, pitched well on Sunday despite picking up the loss. To make room on the 40, J.T. Chargois was transferred to the 60 day after he aggravated his oblique after throwing just one pitch in his rehab outing.

On the A’s attendance revolt.

Topper on baseball adjusting to the opener.

Willy Adames and the win-win trade.

David Adler on the Human Glitch, Jimmy Herget.

On getting Brett Phillips out of his slump.

Topper on Chris Prieto.

This is a neat story, even if it does involve the Yankees.

Matt Harvey received a 60 day suspension for his role in the Eric Kay case.

This is a great moment.

Good thread on the debut of the ABS (Automated Ball Strike) System.

Four hitters who have adjusted to the mush ball. Manuel Margot makes the list.

Legendary baseball writer Roger Angell passed away over the weekend.

Bryce Harper being cool.

In case you were living under a rock, there was a Tim Anderson / Josh Donaldson dust up over the weekend.

Grandal also defending his guy.

Tim Anderson discusses the incidents.

There are literally hundred of tweets and takes on this, so I had to reign it in. But I think it’s safe to say that, when it comes to Josh Donaldson, we are all Liam Hendriks

Okay after all that, I think we need a double palate cleanse. First, this doggo. I’m seeing Gary Sheffield.

And this kid living his best life.

Go Rays!

