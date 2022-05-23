Tampa Bay Rays News and Links: Let’s just pretend that never happened

The Rays got through the week with a 3-3 mark, which doesn’t sound terrible until you consider the games were against the Tigers and Orioles. The Baltimore series in particular stung, as the Rays choked away leads in both their losses to the orange birds. It’s probably safe to say the Rays dominance against the O’s is over. They still sit in second place in the AL East, five games back of the Yankees.

The Rays are off today, before hosting a two game series against the Marlins and a four game series against the Yankees.

Andrew Kittredge hit the IL. His replacement, Dusten Knight, pitched well on Sunday despite picking up the loss. To make room on the 40, J.T. Chargois was transferred to the 60 day after he aggravated his oblique after throwing just one pitch in his rehab outing.

On the A’s attendance revolt.

Oakland fans are fed up, and who could blame them? https://t.co/uP2LjKafwi — David Waldstein (@DavidWaldstein) May 15, 2022

Topper on baseball adjusting to the opener.

MLB may have been skeptical of the opener strategy at first, but validation comes from just about every other team trying it at some point, or at least giving it strong consideration. #RaysUp https://t.co/nvlBmuNGUx — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) May 21, 2022

Willy Adames and the win-win trade.

A year ago, David Stearns planned to take a night off. No, really, he said. Then his phone buzzed.



A year later, here's how the Willy Adames trade happened w/ insight from both sides + why both teams still couldn't be happier, a rarity in baseball deals. https://t.co/5NQDYRhrNW — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) May 21, 2022

David Adler on the Human Glitch, Jimmy Herget.

Good article from @_dadler on what makes the Human Glitch so unique.https://t.co/4570Ls4W3Z — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 16, 2022

On getting Brett Phillips out of his slump.

MY TWO CENTS: Tampa Bay's Brett Phillips has been struggling, with just 2 hits in 32 at-bats. But he and his coaches have been working on a swing change, and it paid off with 3 hits Monday. My column. #Rays @MLB #MLB @si_mlb @Brett_Phillips8 @RaysBaseball https://t.co/EW5alFnWQP — Tom Brew (@tombrewsports) May 17, 2022

Topper on Chris Prieto.

In his 13th year in the minors, Chris Prieto had made his peace: “I got to the point in my career where I felt like Triple-A was my big leagues.” Then Prieto, now a #Rays coach, got an unexpected call, and a short stay in the majors.#Angels #Padres https://t.co/P5os5qCDeW — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) May 17, 2022

This is a neat story, even if it does involve the Yankees.

Read my full story on Elyjah and the miracle of kindness here: https://t.co/5QNsbhqqsf

11/11 — Ryan Hockensmith (@RyanHockensmith) May 17, 2022

Matt Harvey received a 60 day suspension for his role in the Eric Kay case.

Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has received a 60-game suspension for violating MLB's joint drug program.



Harvey admitted during his testimony in the Eric Kay trial that he distributed banned substances.



More: https://t.co/7GaPQ3B2Ti pic.twitter.com/q2UQERnii9 — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) May 17, 2022

This is a great moment.

Christopher Morel homered in his first Major League at bat



The bat flip. The reactions. Baseball is so special pic.twitter.com/jxYDHdRHgZ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 18, 2022

Good thread on the debut of the ABS (Automated Ball Strike) System.

Last night was the debut of the Automated Ball Strike (ABS) system in the Pacific Coast League.



First thought: if you didn't know the umpire had an earpiece telling him ball/strike, it's doubtful you would know.



Here's a thread: — Josh Suchon (@Josh_Suchon) May 18, 2022

Four hitters who have adjusted to the mush ball. Manuel Margot makes the list.

Max Kepler, Manny Margot, Jean Segura and how some hitters are learning how to thrive with the new ball https://t.co/266BgJemn5 — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) May 20, 2022

Legendary baseball writer Roger Angell passed away over the weekend.

Roger Angell’s writing about baseball captured the way it feels to watch the game as a fan. Here is our obituary for my hero: https://t.co/TCTOl4GbFf — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 20, 2022

Bryce Harper being cool.

Yesterday was an otherwise uneventful day at Citizens Bank Park, until Bryce Harper initiated a cap exchange with a fan next to the dugout. “What the heck just happened?” https://t.co/NYC5AmJat3 — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 20, 2022

In case you were living under a rock, there was a Tim Anderson / Josh Donaldson dust up over the weekend.

White Sox Manager Tony La Russa didn’t mince words when asked what happened between Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson and Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson on Saturday.



Donaldson, who is white, admitted to calling Anderson, who is Black, "Jackie." https://t.co/771Y9OuCfv pic.twitter.com/HP3Nl0mjqY — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 22, 2022

Grandal also defending his guy.

Josh Donaldson is such a fake tough guy. Yaps and yaps and yaps.



Shoutout Yasmani Grandal. What a leader.



pic.twitter.com/Od9TNgvq5K — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) May 21, 2022

Tim Anderson discusses the incidents.

Tim Anderson says Josh Donaldson referred to him as "Jackie [Robinson]" pic.twitter.com/sk8R7HEJ7w — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 21, 2022

There are literally hundred of tweets and takes on this, so I had to reign it in. But I think it’s safe to say that, when it comes to Josh Donaldson, we are all Liam Hendriks

Strong words from Liam Hendriks on Donaldson pic.twitter.com/xHH8lRd5yd — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) May 22, 2022

Okay after all that, I think we need a double palate cleanse. First, this doggo. I’m seeing Gary Sheffield.

First #MLB player you think of when you see this swing. #CompareTheSwing pic.twitter.com/tTzCOrNwiQ — Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) May 19, 2022

And this kid living his best life.

Use the first round pick on him @braves pic.twitter.com/RnX0LXajxc — Gaurav (@gvedak) May 19, 2022

Go Rays!